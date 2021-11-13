Kangana Ranaut in gold sequin dress nails thigh-high slit trend at Tejas wrap-up party

Actor Kangana Ranaut stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend the wrap-up party of her upcoming film, Tejas. The actor shared several pictures from the bash on her Instagram page and delighted fans with her impeccable sartorial sense. She chose a gold sequinned dress for the occasion and nailed the risqué thigh-high slit trend.

Kangana posted several photos on her Instagram account, giving a glimpse of her glamorous look for the Tejas bash. She captioned one of her posts, "There is a song ringing in my head...Mere mehboob tujhe meri mohabbat ki kasam." The star requested her fans to suggest a caption for her photo in another post. "I always run out of words while forming these captions...Suggestions please," she wrote.

Kangana's gold embellished dress is from the shelves of the women's clothing label, Galvan London. It is just the right choice for a pre-wedding cocktail party, a Christmas celebration or even for your big New Year's Eve get-together. Scroll ahead to find more details about her look and to see all the photos.

Kangana's Galvan London dress comes adorned with gold reflective sequins embellished in a vertical striped pattern all over. The plunging V neckline, risqué thigh-high slit on the side, and a figure-hugging silhouette added a little extra drama to the sleeveless ensemble.

Kangana ditched all accessories with her sequinned attire, allowing the dress to be the highlight of her Tejas after-party look. She left her curly wild mane open in a casual side-swept style. In the end, a pair of clear peep-toe sandals rounded off her party look.

Kangana chose glossy nude pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, shimmery eye make-up, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek eyebrows to complete her make-up.

Meanwhile, Tejas stars Kangana in the role of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The star was also criticised recently for her controversial comment on India's independence, which came just days after the actor was honoured with the Padma Shri.

