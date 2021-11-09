Kangana Ranaut's Sabyasachi saree to receive Padma Shri Award wows netizens, say it's surreal

Actor Kangana Ranaut was honoured with the Padma Shri in New Delhi on Monday. The actor was among a host of celebrities like singer Adnan Sami, filmmaker Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, who were also honoured with the highest civilian award at the ceremony. For the occasion, Kangana chose a saree from her trusted and favourite designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee, and she looked surreal in it. Even her fans thought the same.

Kangana is a saree lover, and there is no denying that. The actor often chooses bespoke sarees for attending events around the world, giving a glimpse into her ethereal and steal-worthy collection. For receiving the Padma Shri Award, Kangana chose a golden and beige saree and teamed it with statement jewels, both by the ace-designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The designer took to Instagram to share photos of the Thalaivi actor wearing his intricately-crafted drape. The images instantly went viral and garnered praises from Kangana's fans, who called the fashion moment surreal and beautiful.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora and Kangana Ranaut blend ethnic and casual goals with their Monday looks

Kangana's golden and beige saree, adorned with gold embroidered patti borders, is decorated with brocade floral designs all over the drape. She teamed the six yards with a dark brown-coloured half-sleeved blouse, carrying broad golden patta, backless detail, and round neckline. The golden patta features tiny mirror work and zari embroidery.

Keeping it simple and chic, Kangana wore huge dangling earrings and a tiny bindi for accessories, allowing the saree to be the highlight of her look.

She tied her gorgeous mane in centre-parted dual braided-buns, and for glam, she chose glossy nude lip shade, glowing skin, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed skin, and filled-in eyebrows.

Kangana's pictures instantly went viral and even garnered praises from her loyal fans. One user wrote, "Queen Kangana Ranaut." See some of the other comments on the post.

Comments on Kangana Ranaut's post.

Kangana also shared a photo of herself receiving the Padma Shri Award from President Ram Nath Kovind while dressed in the saree on her Instagram page.

The actor celebrated the incredible moment by penning down her feelings about receiving the honour.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter