Kangana Ranaut channels her inner Barbie with all pink airport look. See pics

Kangana Ranaut has been quite busy trying to get a hold of her passport, and you best believe that as soon as the Manikarnika actor got her hands on her passport, she was on her way to the airport all ready to jet off. The 34-year-old actor who is usually spotted heading to the airport in her classic airport look of cotton sarees, designer handbags and chokers, switched up her usual traditional look and went for a bright pink head-to-toe look that made her resemble a real life Barbie doll.

Kangana skipped the saree and went for a pale pink mini dress with ruffles down the front which she paired with a bright pink coat, a hot pink sling bag and bright pink heels, she completed her look with huge transparent frames and diamond earrings in her ears. The Thalaivi actor went for minimal make-up and had her hair up in a bun. The actor had also posted a picture of herself in the ensemble before heading to the airport. Although she was promoting Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's debut book, Mapping Love in the post. Kangana captioned, "Just before leaving home for the airport received my friend Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s book Mapping Love. Thought to myself what a timing. Can’t wait to read it." Asking fans to pre-order the book.





On the professional front, Kangana will soon be seen in Thalaivi, which is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM and former actor J Jayalalithaa, which was slated to release on April 23, 2021 but it was postponed due to the pandemic. Kangana also has Tejas and the real life story based on India's first Prime Minister Indira Gandhi titled Emergency. Kangana Ranaut has also announced the sequel to Manikarnika, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

