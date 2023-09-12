Kareena Kapoor Khan’s co-ord affair

From busy prints to monotone hues, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan beats her own drum as she aces the co-ord set game in these fits

Busy bee

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a blue printed co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)

For a work-from-home fit, don a printed co-ord set like the actor with a Cuban collar. The busy number works for someone who loves the more is more aesthetic. Pull your hair back neatly in a high ponytail and you are ready to take on the day!

White magic

Kareena Kapoor Khan in an all-white co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Are you a white on white person and would dare to sport the calming hue in this mucky season? Copy Khan’s style in an all-white co-ord set, perfect for a Sunday brunch. Pop up the outfit with a pair of mustard coloured loafers and smokey eyes. For an Indo-Western twist, fold the sleeves of the shirt and accessorise with a hand stack of oxidised bangles.

Minimal muse

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a linen co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Screaming minimalism and dripping of comfort for long travels, emulate Khan’s fit in a white and indigo handwoven linen co-ord set from Anavila. It is a fuss-free look that is apt for all seasons. Accessorise with a tan brown handbag to fit all your essentials and a pair of blue loafers.

Print mania

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a print on print co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)

For an effortless statement for a function, try Khan’s print mania style in a silk co-ord set from Zimmermann. With the burst of floral, paisley prints and colours, it will help you transition easily throughout the day. With its laid-back and easy to style feature, all you need to cap off are a pair of sneakers.

Emerald escape

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a deep green co-ord set (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Perfect for a scenic staycation, take notes from Khan and slip into a bright, emerald green-hued linen kurta co-ord set from Suket Dhir. Team it with a pair of wedged Kolhapuri heels, a sling bag and glares for a clean finish.

