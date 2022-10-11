Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora with Natasha Poonawalla have girlfriends' day out in London in glam fits: See new pic

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are currently in London, and on the weekend, the two friends enjoyed a girlfriends' day out with Natasha Poonawalla. While Kareena is shooting for a film in the city, Malaika flew there with Arjun Kapoor to enjoy a laidback fall-season holiday. On Sunday, their friend Natasha joined the duo for a lunch outing. Natasha even shared a picture from their get-together on social media and added that they were missing Kareena's sister and actor, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora. Keep scrolling to see their glam fits for the occasion.

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Natasha Poonawalla enjoy a girlfriends' day out

On Tuesday, Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share a picture featuring herself and her two best friends, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Malaika, Kareena and Natasha met in London and enjoyed an outing on the weekend. "Sundays done right...girlfriends and my babies! Missed my @therealkarismakapoor and @amuaroraofficial [heart emojis]," Natasha captioned her post. The three divas donned glamorous fits for enjoying the lunch date, and you should take some styling tips from them on fall dressing. See Natasha's post for some inspiration.

Kareena chose a blue-toned ensemble for her day out with friends. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor slipped into a printed knit jacket with notch lapel collars and layered it over a matching top and skinny-fit denim jeans. Lastly, tan leather boots, a YSL over-the-body black mini bag, tinted sunglasses, a smartwatch, open tresses and a no-makeup look rounded it all off.

Malaika, on the other hand, complemented her friends in comfy and chic attire. She wore a co-ord athleisure set from Louis Vuitton - an LV patterned round-neck jumper teamed with joggers. She completed her look with a brown-and-black LV jacket, a black top handle bag, tan ugg boots, shades, open tresses, and minimal makeup.



As for Natasha, she slipped into a check-printed collared top and skirt set teamed with a matching Dior jacket. She styled her ensemble with tinted sunglasses, sheer stockings, black-heeled boots, open tresses, nude lip shade, and a no-makeup look.

What do you think of their outfits for enjoying a day outing in London?