Kareena Kapoor paints the town pink with her stylish scarf top and maxi skirt ensemble. It costs 1.30 lakh

Kareena Kapoor is definitely one of those actresses who is getting more hotter day by day. Bebo is the OG style icon who continues to hit the fashion targets like a pro. Whether it's a sartorial saree or a chic pantsuit, Kareena knows how to turn heads with her incredible fashion sense. After proving her fashion prowess in a brown waistcoat and pants, the actress seamlessly slipped into a stunning pink ensemble. Kareena has set social media ablaze with her Barbie-inspired look that is sure to paint your Sunday pink. With her undeniable beauty and amazing sense of style, the actress is making her followers swoon while we can't take our eyes off her. Scroll down to take some fashion notes from the diva. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt break the internet with their glamorous ethnic outfits and unmatched beauty. All pics )

Kareena Kapoor stuns in a glamorous pink ensemble

Kareena Kapoor paints the town pink with her chic scarf top and maxi skirt look(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

On Sunday, Kareena gave her followers a weekend treat as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption "Desert rose...". Her pictures quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 60k likes and tons of comments in just a few hours. In the post, Kareena can be seen looking like a glam doll in the mesmerising shades of pink. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Kareena's top is from the shelves of the brand Valentino and features a captivating shade of bright pink, a v-neckline adorned with scarf tie detailing, luxurious silk fabric, button fastening and long sleeves. She paired it with a matching bush pink maxi skirt which has a bodycon fit and accentuates her gorgeous curves. If you love Kareena's stylish top and want to add it to your wardrobe, it will cost you a whopping $1,564, which is equivalent to ₹1.30 lakh.

Kareena's scarf top is from the brand Valentino and comes with a price tag of ₹1.30 lakh. (harrods.com)

With the help of celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena kept her accessories to a minimum and styled her look with just statement drop emerald earrings and a pair of pink pumps. Assisted by makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda, Kareena got decked up in nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, smudged kajal, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheeks, glowing highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With the assistance of hairstylist Rekha Upadhyay, Kareena styled her lush locks into soft curls and left them open at the middle partition to complete her glam look.

