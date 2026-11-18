Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Mumbai on November 16 for a three-day visit to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, an annual event celebrating environmental solutions. During the visit, Prince William met Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at Dharma Productions to celebrate the close ties between the British and Indian film industries.ALSO READ: Kate Middleton looks radiant in cherry red skirt suit with Prince William for visit to Mumbai craft school and maternity hospital

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Let's take a closer look at what they wore for the meet:

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Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor showed how to bring a touch of grace to power dressing. She wore an ivory double-breasted blazer with broad lapels that added clean structure to her outfit. She paired it with an elegant, flowing ankle-length skirt in the same shade. Its soft pleats lent the look fluidity and softened the sharp lines of the blazer. She accessorised it with dazzling drop earrings and a glittering brooch.

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What the men wore

{{^usCountry}} The men looked dapper, too! Prince William wore a grey blazer over a pale blue shirt and a dark tie, pairing it with navy trousers and brown shoes. Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan twinned in beige, but each gave the shade his own spin. Karan paired a structured double-breasted blazer with wide-leg trousers and a blue tie, while Saif added a dash of colour to his relaxed single-breasted suit with bright pink tie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The men looked dapper, too! Prince William wore a grey blazer over a pale blue shirt and a dark tie, pairing it with navy trousers and brown shoes. Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan twinned in beige, but each gave the shade his own spin. Karan paired a structured double-breasted blazer with wide-leg trousers and a blue tie, while Saif added a dash of colour to his relaxed single-breasted suit with bright pink tie. {{/usCountry}}

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All in all, the group showcased how versatile formalwear can be! Both graceful and suave. From Karan's structured suit to Saif's sleeker single-breasted look. Kareena, meanwhile, showed how swapping tailored trousers can be swapped for a pleated skirt, giving power dressing a mellower edge.

More about the royal visit

The royal couple's Mumbai engagements began on Monday. Their schedule included playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, travelling on the Mumbai Metro, and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly. They were also present at the Earthshot Prize ceremony. The royal couple served a variety of looks. Kate wore formal pantsuits, graceful skirt suits, and even desi anarkali, reminding how versatile she can be in every style. ALSO READ: Kate Middleton looks like desi fairytale princess in anarkali, Prince William complements her in black ensemble at Earthshot Prize 2026