For her final day in Mumbai, Kate Middleton chose a radiant cherry-red ensemble that made her look sleek and elegant. The royal's outfit of choice for the occasion was a tailored skirt suit. It features a blazer-style blouse with notch lapels, half-length sleeves, front-button closures, and a sculpted fit. A maxi-length flowy skirt completed the ensemble.

The Prince and Princes of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton , are on a three-day visit to India. After attending the star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 in Mumbai last night, Prince William visited filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office in Mumbai, followed by a joint visit with Kate Middleton to the Chanakya School of Craft and Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital.

She further elevated it with elegant black slingback pumps, a deep brown Hermès top-handle bag, a diamond ring encrusted with a blue sapphire, dangling diamond earrings, and a diamond bracelet . She left her tresses loose with the ensemble, and opted for her classic glossy pink lip shade, fluttery lashes, a subtle smoky eyeshadow, feathered brows, and rouged cheeks.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visisted the Chanakya School of Craft, where they’re seeing how traditional Indian embroidery is making its way onto the world’s biggest catwalks, while also creating opportunities for women.

Later, they also met with new mothers and medics at Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital. The unannounced visit gave her a chance to learn more about early childhood development approaches in India. She was there in her role as patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Their last day will end with a diplomatic meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The Mumbai visit The royal couple's Mumbai engagements began on Monday. Their schedule included playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, travelling on the Mumbai Metro, and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, after which she also underwent treatment. Following post-operative tests from abdominal surgery, Kate completed preventative chemotherapy later that year, and officially shared that she is in remission as of January 2025. Later, Princess Kate resumed her prominent role as a member of the royal family in welcoming foreign dignitaries during state visits.