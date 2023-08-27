Kareena Kapoor radiates glamour in red corset dress alongside Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat, sparking online frenzy

Kareena Kapoor Khan has sent the internet into a frenzy by sharing a picture with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat on her Instagram account. The actress is gearing up for her OTT debut with her upcoming film Jaane Jaan and we can't wait. Kareena is known for setting fashion trends, whether it's through her era of low-waste denim or her backless 'poo' top. She is definitely one of those actresses who is ageing like a fine wine and is getting hotter and hotter day by day. Kareena proved it again in her post with her Jaane Jaan co-stars as she embodied her fiery avatar in a stunning red corset dress. Her fans are drooling while we can't take our eyes off her. Read on to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Loved Kareena Kapoor's silk kaftan she wore for partying with Malaika Arora and Karan Johar? Check out its whopping cost )

Kareena Kapoor stuns in a red corset dress

Kareena Kapoor wows fans with a photo in a stunning red dress alongside 'Janne Jann' co-stars Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat.(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor gave her fans a weekend treat as she took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, "Are you red-dy for it? I am clearly given my outfit choice!". Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 300k likes and several comments from her adoring fans who couldn't stop praising and admiring her. One fan wrote: "Stunner", while others flooded her comments section with fire and heart-eyed emoticons. Let's take a moment to admire her pictures.

Decoding Kareena's stunning look

For her look, Bebo got decked up in a Gen Z-approved corset style dress which comes in a red colour and features no sleeves, plunging neckline, corset bodice, bodycon fit, knee length hemline and a slit on the side. In one of the posts, she also paired the look with a matching red blazer. In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal and styled her look with just a pair of nude pump heels. She kept her makeup look glam and got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, smudged eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright red lipstick. With her luscious locks styled in beach waves, she left them open at the centre part to finish off her gorgeous look.

On the other hand, Vijay Verma looked like a gentleman in a grey three-piece suit, blue tie and black formal shoes, while Jaideep Ahlawat opted for a stylish pink blazer, matching straight-legged trousers and a quirky printed shirt. He looked dapper with a silver chain necklace and a pair of black shoes. We can't wait to see this super stylish trio on screen together.

