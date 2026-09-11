Kareena Kapoor’s rainbow-hued chiffon saree at Daayra music launch is your cue to embrace pastels this festive season

Kareena Kapoor is serving yet another stunning fashion moment, this time stepping away from dresses and pantsuits to embrace the timeless appeal of six yards. For the Daayra music launch in Mumbai, Kareena opted for a vibrant lehariya-print saree in rainbow hues, offering plenty of fresh fashion inspiration for the festive season. Let’s decode her look and take some style notes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor serves vintage glamour in 2003 Versace suit at Daayra trailer launch; internet calls her ‘iconic Bebo’ )

Kareena Kapoor stuns in pastel chiffon saree

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Kareena made a striking fashion statement in a multi-hued chiffon saree from The Palace Atelier, designed in pastel shades of sunny yellow, soft turquoise, seafoam green and subtle blush pink, the lightweight saree perfectly complemented her breezy yet luxurious style.

The diaphanous chiffon fabric flowed around her silhouette, with the saree draped over her shoulders in a fluid, minimalist style. The understated drape kept the focus on the delicate fabric and dreamy colour palette, creating a look that felt graceful without appearing overly styled.

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How she styled the look

{{^usCountry}} Kareena accessorised the saree with a delicate double-layered diamond choker necklace and matching stud earrings. The refined jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle while complementing the soft pastel tones of the ensemble without taking away from the statement saree. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kareena accessorised the saree with a delicate double-layered diamond choker necklace and matching stud earrings. The refined jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle while complementing the soft pastel tones of the ensemble without taking away from the statement saree. {{/usCountry}}

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For her beauty look, Kareena kept things equally effortless with her hair styled in open, soft waves. Her makeup featured warm, glowing skin, subtly smoky eyes and a nude-pink lip, creating a polished finish that balanced the vibrant yet delicate colours of the saree.

Styling notes to take

Embrace pastel hues: Soft shades of yellow, turquoise, green and blush pink can give festive dressing a fresh, contemporary update.

Choose lightweight fabrics: Chiffon and other fluid fabrics create an effortless, breezy silhouette that works well for festive occasions.

Keep jewellery refined: A delicate diamond choker and matching studs add sparkle without competing with a statement saree.

Go easy on the glam: Soft waves, glowing skin, subtle smoky eyes and a nude-pink lip complement colourful ethnicwear beautifully.

Balance colour with minimalism: When the outfit features multiple hues, understated accessories and makeup can keep the overall look sophisticated.

On the work front

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Kareena Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in Rohit Shetty’s 2024 action drama Singham Again. She is now gearing up for Daayra, an investigative drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, is scheduled to hit theatres on September 18, 2026.