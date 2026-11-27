Thinks formals are always boring? Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor will make you think again. For an event in Mumbai on Friday, Kareena brought a fun twist to corporate dressing with a polka dot suit.

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Kareena was spotted by the Mumbai paparazzi as she stepped out of a stylish green Mini Cooper in the afternoon. She was spotted in a chic navy blue suit with polka dots. The suit is actually a blazer and pants combo from Max Mara.

Kareena Kapoor stuns in Max Mara look

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The double-breasted polka dot jersey blazer in the colour ‘ultramarine’ retails for $1820 on the Max Mara website ( ₹169168). The blazer features a lapel collar, set-in sleeves with buttoned hems, a button closure, front flap welt pockets, tailored stitching and waist darts, a central rear slit, and a stretch Monogram fabric lining.

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{{^usCountry}} The trousers feature a regular fit, viscose and wool jersey fabric with a polka dot pattern, a high-cut waistband with a concealed zip fly and hook-and-bar fastening, slant side pockets, pressed pleats and sewn darts at the back of the waist. They retail at $ 935 ( ₹86903). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trousers feature a regular fit, viscose and wool jersey fabric with a polka dot pattern, a high-cut waistband with a concealed zip fly and hook-and-bar fastening, slant side pockets, pressed pleats and sewn darts at the back of the waist. They retail at $ 935 ( ₹86903). {{/usCountry}}

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The crisp white shirt is from Celine. The 100% cotton shirt features a loose fit, a shirt collar with collar stays, buttoned cuffs with Triomphe embroidery, a rounded hem and seven Celine Paris-engraved mother-of-pearl buttons down the front, along with two matching buttons on each cuff, and is made in Italy. It retails for $1150 ( ₹106891).

Kareena is styled by Lakshmi Lehr once again. She has been working with Kareena for a while now and has been the brains behind most of her best recent looks.

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For her glam, Kareena opted for a matte look, perfect for an afternoon event. She chose sleek black Prada sunglasses with her outfit, with her neck and ears all iced-up with a tennis necklase and studs.

Make corporate dressing fun

Kareena's look shows corporate dressing doesn't have to be restricted to neutral tones, predictable silhouettes and plain shirts. A polka dot blazer is a fun way to inject personality into your workwear while keeping things polished. The playful print breaks the monotony of a formal outfit, making it feel fresh without being overly casual. Pair it with tailored trousers, a crisp shirt and classic pumps for a boardroom-ready look, or experiment with a matching printed bottom for a bolder statement. Keep accessories understated and let the blazer take centre stage. It is a reminder that dressing for work can be professional, comfortable and expressive, all at once.

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