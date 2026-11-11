Kareena Kapoor wears a 30-carat emerald and 200-year-old royal kalgi

Kareena Kapoor Khan brought a piece of royal history to her Diwali celebrations, and it wasn't just her outfit that caught attention. The actor accessorised her festive ensemble with a 30-carat emerald pendant and a centuries-old diamond kalgi, both connected to the royal family of Bhopal.

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Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena wore a silver-work kaftan and matching turban by designer Punit Balana. But the jewellery gave the look a much more personal story, with heirlooms passed down through her husband Saif Ali Khan's family.

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Here's what makes the two pieces particularly special.

Kareena Kapoor's 30-carat emerald belonged to the Begum of Bhopal

One of the standout pieces was a 30-carat emerald pendant that once belonged to Sajida Sultan, the Begum of Bhopal. The emerald is carved with Ayat-ul-Kursi, a verse from the Quran, making it distinctive not just for its size but also for its inscription.

The jewel came through Saif Ali Khan's family. His grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.

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The pendant is therefore more than a statement accessory. It connects Kareena's festive look to the history of the Bhopal royal family and the personal heirlooms that have remained within it.

The 200-year-old diamond kalgi with a royal connection

The other striking detail was the diamond kalgi pinned to Kareena's turban. A kalgi is a decorative ornament traditionally worn on a turban, particularly in royal and ceremonial dressing.

According to the details shared by her stylist, the approximately 200-year-old piece belonged to the Nawab of Bhopal. It was also worn by Saif Ali Khan on his wedding day.

The ornament features three feathers and rows of pearls. Its historical significance goes beyond its age: cultural researcher Deepthi Sasidharan has linked the design to the three-feathered emblem associated with the Prince of Wales.

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{{^usCountry}} The piece is associated with Hamidullah Khan, who served as honorary aide-de-camp to Edward, Prince of Wales, during his 1921–22 visit. Its journey through the family is said to have continued from Hamidullah Khan to his daughter Sajida Sultan and then to her grandson Saif Ali Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The piece is associated with Hamidullah Khan, who served as honorary aide-de-camp to Edward, Prince of Wales, during his 1921–22 visit. Its journey through the family is said to have continued from Hamidullah Khan to his daughter Sajida Sultan and then to her grandson Saif Ali Khan. {{/usCountry}}

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Kareena wearing it for Diwali gave the heirloom another chapter in its history.

Kareena's silver kaftan and turban by Punit Balana

For the outfit itself, Kareena opted for a silver-work kaftan and a matching turban by Punit Balana. The fluid silhouette offered a relaxed alternative to the heavily structured festive outfits often seen during Diwali celebrations.

The silver detailing complemented the heirloom jewellery, while the turban provided a natural setting for the kalgi. Her styling brought the two historical pieces into focus rather than letting the outfit compete with them.

Why heirloom jewellery makes such a statement

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Kareena's Diwali look offers an interesting perspective on occasion jewellery. While contemporary statement pieces are often chosen for their design or sparkle, heirlooms carry something more personal: family history, craftsmanship and stories that have travelled across generations.

The 30-carat emerald and the diamond kalgi were not simply accessories selected to complete a festive outfit. Their connection to the Bhopal royal family made them the most meaningful elements of the look.

And perhaps that's what made Kareena's ensemble stand out. The outfit was contemporary, but the jewellery carried a history that went back generations.

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Kareena Kapoor wears a royal kalgi: FAQs How many carats was Kareena Kapoor's emerald pendant? Kareena wore a 30-carat emerald pendant that reportedly belonged to Sajida Sultan, the former Begum of Bhopal. What is a kalgi in traditional Indian dressing? A kalgi is a decorative ornament attached to a turban, traditionally worn for royal, ceremonial and wedding occasions. It can feature gemstones, pearls and feathers. What is the history of Kareena Kapoor's 200-year-old kalgi? The antique diamond kalgi is associated with the Bhopal royal family. It was reportedly worn by Saif Ali Khan on his wedding day before Kareena wore it for Diwali. Who was Sajida Sultan, whose emerald Kareena Kapoor wore? Sajida Sultan was the daughter of Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal, and the grandmother of Saif Ali Khan.

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