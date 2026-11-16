Kate Middleton switches from chic pantsuit to elegant blue dress as she makes two stylish appearances with Prince William during India visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Mumbai on Monday, November 16 for a three-day visit to India, marking their return to the country after a decade. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in the city for the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, scheduled to take place on November 17, alongside a series of royal engagements celebrating India's culture and heritage.
As they kicked off their India engagements, their first-day looks set the tone for a stylish royal visit. Kate went for a smart, boss-lady look in a pantsuit, while William added an Indian touch to his ensemble. With more royal appearances lined up, there's plenty of excitement around what Kate will wear next. Until then, let's take a closer look at the couple's Mumbai outfits. (Also read: As Prince William and Kate Middleton return to India, a look back at all her 2016 royal tour outfits: Blue Jenny Packham gown to Anita Dongre maxi )
Kate Middleton keeps it chic in mint-green blazer and white trousers
For her first public appearance in Mumbai, the Princess of Wales stepped away from elaborate royal gowns and opted for a polished yet relaxed daytime ensemble. She wore a tailored mint-green double-breasted blazer over a simple white top, paired with crisp, ankle-length white trousers. Adding a pop of contrast to the otherwise fresh colour palette, a brown belt cinched the waist and brought the look together.{{/usCountry}}
For her first public appearance in Mumbai, the Princess of Wales stepped away from elaborate royal gowns and opted for a polished yet relaxed daytime ensemble. She wore a tailored mint-green double-breasted blazer over a simple white top, paired with crisp, ankle-length white trousers. Adding a pop of contrast to the otherwise fresh colour palette, a brown belt cinched the waist and brought the look together.{{/usCountry}}
When it came to accessories, Kate kept things elegant yet understated, completing the ensemble with black-and-beige Chanel pumps, a delicate pendant necklace and matching statement earrings. Her beauty look was equally subtle, featuring softly blushed cheeks, nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, a hint of highlighter and nude lipstick. She wore her luscious brunette tresses loose in soft curls, styled with a side parting, adding a graceful finishing touch to her polished appearance.
Prince William champions Indian craftsmanship in Nehru waistcoat
Prince William, meanwhile, embraced Indian craftsmanship with his choice of a deep-blue Nehru-style waistcoat featuring handloom cotton woven using an extra-weft technique by skilled artisans in Bengal. William styled the waistcoat over a crisp ice-blue shirt, leaving the sleeves casually rolled and pairing it with dark navy trousers, creating a tonal combination that looked polished without appearing overly formal. Brown leather shoes completed his ensemble, adding a classic finishing touch.
Kate Middleton rocks blue dress in second look
For her second look, Kate switched things up as she was spotted travelling on the Mumbai Metro in a vibrant cobalt-blue midi dress. The bespoke crepe creation featured a clean V-neckline, short sleeves and a softly draped, bow-like detail on the left shoulder.
Kate kept the styling elegant and minimal, wearing her brunette tresses in glossy, loose waves. She accessorised with a structured, neutral-toned top-handle handbag and delicate gold jewellery, allowing the striking blue hue to remain the highlight of her ensemble.
Prince William complemented her look in a well-tailored navy-blue single-breasted suit, paired with a crisp white button-down shirt. A sky-blue silk tie added a coordinated touch, subtly echoing the vibrant blue of Kate's dress while keeping his overall look classic and understated.
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