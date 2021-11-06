Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Katrina Kaif's blush pink saree is the quintessential festive look, fan calls her Queen of million hearts
fashion

Katrina Kaif's blush pink saree is the quintessential festive look, fan calls her Queen of million hearts

Katrina Kaif gives us the quintessential festive look with her pictures in a bespoke blush pink embroidered saree and sleeveless blouse. She wore the ensemble for Diwali festivities and garnered praises from fans, who called her "Queen of million hearts."
Katrina Kaif's blush pink saree is the quintessential festive look, fan calls her Queen of million hearts
Updated on Nov 06, 2021 11:36 AM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Even though Diwali has ended, celebrities still seem to be enjoying the festive spirit by sharing pictures and videos from their celebrations. Actor Katrina Kaif, whose film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar hit the theatres today, is one of them. The actor shared pictures of her Diwali look wearing a blush pink saree on Instagram recently, and it is the quintessential festive look.

Katrina took to Instagram to post pictures of herself wearing a blush pink chiffon saree with her Insta family on Friday. She also wished her followers a Happy Diwali in the caption. The star looked breathtaking as always in the semi-sheer drape and inspired us to steal a few pages from her ethnic style book.

The chiffon saree Katrina wore for the festivities is from Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra's label. The embroidered number comes adorned with several signature styling elements of the designer. Look at her pictures below and get all the details about how she styled the six yards.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif in tie-dye corset and skirt set promotes Sooryavanshi

The semi-sheer chiffon saree in blush pink colour features gold and silver sequinned borders in a triangular pattern and floral design. Katrina teamed it with a sleeveless blouse decorated with gold and silver sequins matching the saree's border and featuring a scooped neckline.

Katrina accessorised the six yards with a ruby and stone adorned statement ring, a bracelet, and matching drop earrings. She left her straight, silky tresses open in a centre-parting with the look. 

In the end, the actor chose smoky eye shadow, glossy lip shade, dainty bindi, and glowing skin for her glam.

Additionally, Katrina's Diwali ensemble received praises on social media after getting posted online. One fan wrote, "Queen of million hearts." See a few other comments below:

Comments on Katrina's post. 

The sequinned embroidery is a Manish Malhotra signature design that has become a favourite of many Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
katrina kaif
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chrissy Teigen wears nude saree for Diwali festivities and it is worth 1 lakh

8

Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor, here's how Bollywood celebs celebrated Diwali

Priyanka Chopra glows like patakha in white lehenga with kurta-clad Nick Jonas

Chrissy Teigen wore saree by Indian designer to Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP