Katrina Kaif's blush pink saree is the quintessential festive look, fan calls her Queen of million hearts

Even though Diwali has ended, celebrities still seem to be enjoying the festive spirit by sharing pictures and videos from their celebrations. Actor Katrina Kaif, whose film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar hit the theatres today, is one of them. The actor shared pictures of her Diwali look wearing a blush pink saree on Instagram recently, and it is the quintessential festive look.

Katrina took to Instagram to post pictures of herself wearing a blush pink chiffon saree with her Insta family on Friday. She also wished her followers a Happy Diwali in the caption. The star looked breathtaking as always in the semi-sheer drape and inspired us to steal a few pages from her ethnic style book.

The chiffon saree Katrina wore for the festivities is from Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra's label. The embroidered number comes adorned with several signature styling elements of the designer. Look at her pictures below and get all the details about how she styled the six yards.

The semi-sheer chiffon saree in blush pink colour features gold and silver sequinned borders in a triangular pattern and floral design. Katrina teamed it with a sleeveless blouse decorated with gold and silver sequins matching the saree's border and featuring a scooped neckline.

Katrina accessorised the six yards with a ruby and stone adorned statement ring, a bracelet, and matching drop earrings. She left her straight, silky tresses open in a centre-parting with the look.

In the end, the actor chose smoky eye shadow, glossy lip shade, dainty bindi, and glowing skin for her glam.

Additionally, Katrina's Diwali ensemble received praises on social media after getting posted online. One fan wrote, "Queen of million hearts." See a few other comments below:

The sequinned embroidery is a Manish Malhotra signature design that has become a favourite of many Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.

