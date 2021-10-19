Katrina Kaif in standout Sabyasachi saree promotes Sooryavanshi, inspires our Diwali 2021 look

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif was snapped at Film City in Mumbai with director Rohit Shetty to promote their much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi on Ranveer Singh's show The Big Picture. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, will hit the theatres around Diwali. Katrina dressed to slay in a standout ethnic look - an embroidered saree - for the promotional event. It should definitely inspire your Diwali 2021 wardrobe.

Katrina posed outside the sets of The Big Picture in Mumbai, draped in a head-turning burnt orange saree and embellished blouse set. She was seen with Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty, who came with the star to promote the film.

The saree that Katrina wore for the occasion is from the shelves of ace-designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's label. The actor styled her ethnic look with minimal accessories, drawing attention to the six yards and the blouse. Scroll ahead to see all the photos from the event and know more about Katrina's look.

Katrina Kaif for Sooryavanshi promotions. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina chose a burnt orange Sabyasachi saree for the occasion. It came adorned with circular floral sequinned pattern all over and a multi-coloured gota patti border with gold sequin embellishments. She wore the saree over an animal printed under-skirt.

Katrina teamed the six yards of elegance with a plunging neckline full sleeve blouse featuring a floral sleeve and a heavy sequin embroidered torso. She accessorised the ethnic attire with emerald and stone adorned drop earrings and pumps.

Katrina Kaif for Sooryavanshi promotions. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

A dainty bindi, side-parted open tresses, glossy pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and kohl-lined eyes completed Katrina's beauty picks with the attire.

Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

As for Rohit Shetty, the director chose a brown kurta with a checkered bandhgala jacket and white pyjamas for the occasion. He teamed the attire with a watch and sandals.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is set to release in theatres on November 5, 2021. It is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham, Singham Returns and Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

