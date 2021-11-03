Katrina Kaif in tie-dye corset and skirt set promotes Sooryavanshi on Kapil Sharma Show

Actor Katrina Kaif's wardrobe for the promotions of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi has been nothing but a delight to witness. The star has played with simple yet remarkable silhouettes for the events, whether it is sarees or lehengas or chic dresses. Recently, she immersed herself in spring hues by wearing a beautiful corset and skirt set for promoting Sooryavanshi on The Kapil Sharma Show with co-star Akshay Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared her ethereal photos, and we cannot help but fall in love with her voguish style. She captioned the post, "Almost time #3daystogo #sooryavanshiintheatres." She chose a tie-dye printed ensemble for the shoot.

Katrina's gorgeous attire comes from the shelves of New York-based designer Prabal Gurung's Resort 2022 collection. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel conceptualised her promotion look, and Amit Thakur and Daniel Bauer did her hair and make-up. Scroll ahead to see Katrina's pictures.

Katrina's Prabal Gurung ensemble features a tie-dye printed corset and skirt set in different shades of blue. The corset comes with pretty bow-tie straps, a fitted structure accentuating her curves, and a midriff-baring hem featuring button holes connecting to the skirt.

The dreamy high-waisted midi skirt, decorated in a similar tie-dye pattern, featured a waistline adorned with several buttons. A structured lining inside accentuated the flowy silhouette of the attire.

Katrina paired her dreamy look with traditional minimal jewels. She chose pearl and stone adorned floral jhumkis and silver stacked bracelets.

Centre-parted open tresses styled in soft waves, nude pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, subtle smoky eyes, and glowing skin completed the Sooryavanshi actor's glam.

Meanwhile, Katrina's film Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is set to release on November 5. It is the first big-budget Bollywood film to release since theatres reopened in Mumbai.

