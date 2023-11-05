Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning as she nails the denim-on-denim trend in stylish blazer ensemble. It costs 1.21 lakh

Katrina Kaif attended a beauty event on Saturday sporting a denim-on-denim ensemble that left fashion lovers in awe. Katrina is one of those actresses who can turn any outfit into a glam affair, even if it is just a tank top or a pair of denims. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tiger 3 and we can't wait to see what stunning looks she will serve up in the film. Katrina may not be very active on social media, but whenever she steps out, she makes sure to grab the limelight with her head-turning looks. Her latest appearance slaying the denim-on-denim trend is no exception and is sure to inspire your wardrobe. Scroll down to get some style tips from the diva. (Also read: Katrina Kaif wows fans with her effortlessly stylish look in a stunning green wrap dress. It costs ₹1.55 lakh )

Katrina Kaif Stuns in Stylish Denim Ensemble

Katrina Kaif nails the denim-on-denim trend with a chic blazer look. It costs..(Instagram/@katrinakaif)

On Saturday, Katrina gave her fans a weekend treat as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures. In the post, Katrina can be seen looking effortlessly stylish in a denim ensemble while radiating charm with her beautiful smile. Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 600k likes in just a few hours and tons of comments from her adoring fans who could not stop gushing over her look. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Katrina's outfit features a beige tank top with a round neckline and a figure-hugging fit. She teamed it with an oversized stylish blue blazer with a double-breasted silhouette, power shoulders, full sleeves and gold buttons for a pop of colour. She completed her chic look with loose-fit blue denim jeans. If you loved Katrina's trendy blazer look and want to add it to your wardrobe, then we are here to help. Her blazer is from the brand Zimmermann and comes with a price tag of ₹1.21 lakh. Scroll down for more details.

Katrina Kaif's denim blazer is from the brand Zimmermann and comes with a price tag of ₹1.21 lakh. (modesens.com)

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Karina styled her look with gold jewellery, including a layered necklace with chic heart-shaped and angel-shaped pendants. With nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, darkened eyebrows, blushed cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, she completed her make-up look. With the help of hairstylist Amit Thakur, Katrina styled her lustrous locks into soft curls and left them open at the centre, cascading beautifully down her shoulders and complementing her stunning look.

