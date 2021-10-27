Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to wear Sabyasachi for their big day, says report amid December-wedding rumours

Rumour mills are abuzz with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage, and now reports are suggesting that the couple have already decided upon the designer they will be wearing for the big day. Previously, several reports hinted that the two stars were dating for a while, and now it seems they have decided to take their relationship to the next level.

According to news reports, Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot in December, and they have decided to wear Sabyasachi Mukherjee's creations for their big day. An ETimes report revealed that a source said the couple has already started preparing for the wedding ceremony.

The source told the leading daily, "Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Sabyasachi outfits. (Instagram/@katrinakaif, Facebook/@sabyaofficial)

If Katrina Kaif chooses Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her wedding ceremony, she will not be the first star to do the same. Earlier, Bollywood divas like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma chose Sabyasachi creations for their big day.

Moreover, Katrina has worn several ensembles by the ace designer to various events and outings, from lehengas to sarees and anarkalis too. Recently, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor wore a burnt orange Sabyasachi saree to promote Sooryavanshi. She wore the embellished drape on Ranveer Singh's show The Big Picture.

Take a look at the photos:

Earlier, there were rumours of Katrina and Vicky getting engaged. Several reports said that they even had a Roka ceremony. However, Katrina's team refuted the rumours instantly. Vicky also rubbished the news and told a leading daily, "The news was circulated by your friends. I'll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (The time will come)."

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. Vicky, on the other hand, was recently seen in Sardar Udham.

