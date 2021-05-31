Khushi Kapoor adds a touch of sexy to athleisure in bodysuit and sweatpants, fans love it

Leave it to Khushi Kapoor to add a touch of sexy to athleisure. The younger sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor has become the face of Genz-Z approved fashion trends in the country and there is no denying that. Be it the coolest sweatpants, modern lehengas or floral print dresses, she looks breathtaking in all while adding a modern touch to it. Take one look at her Instagram and you will know what we are talking about.

Recently, Khushi did something similar and made her fans extremely happy. The stunner posted a picture from an impromptu photo shoot at home with one of her best friends Anjini Dhawan. In the pic, the stunner can be seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit. The black top was teamed with a pair of white sweatpants. Anjini also wore a very similar outfit. She paired her sweatpants with a bright red spaghetti strap bodysuit.

Khushi opted for a subtle glam look for the shoot and was seen with on-point eyeliner which was teamed with a little bit of eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, pink blush, a nude glossy lip and lots of highlighter. For her accessories, the 20-year-old went with a delicate gold chain and a pair of hoop earrings. She completed her look by leaving her long lustrous middle-parted hair open. Khushi shared the image on Instagram with the caption, "Same same but different (sic)."

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor slays perfect cinched hourglass shape in blue vintage floral midi

Even her fans love her style sense. Check out some of the comments that were left on the post:

Comments on the post (Instagram/khushi05k)

Have a look at some of the other outfits of Khushi that are on-trend with Gen-Z sartorial sense and will make you want to upgrade your wardrobe:

Khushi Kapoor is the younger sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor and the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. She is also the cousin of Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

