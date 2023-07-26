While the rain poured down in Mumbai, it couldn't deter our favourite Bollywood celebrities from stepping out and showcasing their amazing sense of style. On Wednesday, two of Bollywood's stunning Gen Z stars, Alaya F and Khushi Kapoor were spotted in different parts of Mumbai. While Alaya is making her mark in Bollywood with her respective films, Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the upcoming film "The Archies". However, one thing is common between the two; they both are ultimate fashionistas, effortlessly slaying fashion goals like pros. Whether it's a red carpet look or a comfy casual outfit, these style divas know how to grab headlines. Keep on reading to discover their latest looks and get some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Alaya F's stunning bikini look captures the essence of sun, sand, and style. Check out her gorgeous pics ) Khushi Kapoor and Alaya F were spotted in different parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, showcasing their incredible fashion sense and chic looks.(HT photo/Varinder Chawla )

Khushi Kapoor Slays the All-White Look in a Trendy T-Shirt and Pants Ensemble

Khushi Kapoor was spotted outside a restaurant in a stunning white top and matching pants. (HT photo/Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai along with her celebrity friends including Orhan Awatramani, Alavia Jaffrey, Aaliyah Kashyap and Anjani Dhawan. Khushi, just like her gorgeous sister Janhvi Kapoor, is a total style diva. This time, Khushi kept it cool, comfortable yet classy as she donned an all-white ensemble consisting of a knitted shirt which she tied in a knot in the bottom for a chic look. She styled it with white lounge pants, a shiny black shoulder bag, black heels and a watch. Her make-up included nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, rosy cheeks and a berry lip colour. Khushi finished off her stunning look with her lustrous locks left loose in the middle part.

Alaya F's Cool and Comfy Look in a Bodysuit and Lounge Pants

Alaya F donned a black cut-out bodysuit and grey pants radiating chill vibes. (HT photo/Varinder Chawla)

On the other hand, Alaya F showed us a fun way to style a bodysuit. The 'Freddy' actress wore a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline, a cut-out in the midriff and a fitted bust that showed off her toned body. She paired it with grey flared lounge pants and a pair of cool sneakers. For her flawless make-up look, Alaya opted for nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick. With her locks styled in beachy waves and left open at the centre, Alaya finished off her look.