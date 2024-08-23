Khushi Kapoor, Samantha, Mira Rajput, Rasha Thadani and others attend fashion event in glam outfits: See who wore what

The highly anticipated launch party of designer Anamika Khanna's collaboration with H&M took place in Mumbai last night, and it was nothing short of a star-studded affair. This event celebrated the official unveiling of a collection that effortlessly blends timeless Indian silhouettes with contemporary design sensibilities. The night was full of glamour with a star-studded guest list that included Rasha Thadani, Mira Rajput, Khushi Kapoor, Samantha, Neha Dhupia, and many more. As always, when Bollywood celebs gather, there's a shortage of fashion inspiration, and last night was no exception. The stars brought their A-game, putting their best fashion foot forward. Let's take a closer look at who wore what and gather some stylish insights. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut channels royal elegance in tissue saree worth ₹58k and opulent jewels for Emergency promotions: See pics ) Mira Rajput, Rasha Thadani, Khushi Kapoor, and Samantha showcased stunning fashion at Anamika Khanna's H&M collection launch.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput radiated glam vibes as she graced the occasion in a shimmery black cropped blazer adorned with a chic aqua green collar. She paired it with a black bralette underneath and flared high-waisted leggings. Styled with a fur-embellished clutch, high heels, and green statement earrings, she oozed oomph. With nude makeup and side-parted tresses, Mira perfectly completed her stunning look.

Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani lit up the night with her vibrant three-piece look, rocking a floral print bralette and matching fitted pants. She threw on a matching uneven hemline shrug, making her outfit pop even more. She accessorised with a cool multilayered necklace, and with nude eyeshadow, glowy highlighter, winged eyeliner, and her hair left open, she totally nailed her look.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor proved she’s the ultimate fashionista as she arrived at the event looking absolutely glamorous. Hands down, her look was the best of the night. Khushi rocked a long dress adorned with vibrant, colorful patterns that showcased rich craftsmanship. She layered it with a white collared shirt and topped it off with a chic corset jacket featuring stunning handwork, stealing all the limelight. With glam makeup on point and her hair styled in a sleek bun, she finished off her look like a true style queen.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha’s look featured a cropped cotton top with abstract print motifs, shoulder pads, and a figure-flattering fit. She paired it with an ankle-length mulberry silk skirt that had an asymmetric scalloped waist panel, hand-embroidered details, and a high slit for a bubble-hem effect. The lightweight, unlined skirt added to the overall elegance of her outfit. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose with a middle part, along with dewy makeup, she completed her chic look.