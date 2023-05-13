Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra serve couple fashion goals at the airport, fans say 'made for each other': Watch

Actor couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took a flight out of Mumbai on Friday. The paparazzi clicked the couple at the airport dressed in comfy yet stylish ensembles. They shared the videos of the couple arriving at the airport on social media. The snippets garnered comments from Sidharth and Kiara's fans, who called them 'made for each other'. Read our download on the couple's airport-ready outfits and see their clip below.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at the airport

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra chose stylish, comfy outfits for their flight out of Mumbai on Friday. The paparazzi video shows the couple arriving at the airport, posing for the media, and sharing a fun moment with them as they called Sidharth and Kiara 'bhaiya bhabhi'(Brother and sister-in-law). The video garnered several likes and comments from their fans. One wrote, "So cute made for each other." Another commented, "Bhaiya Bhabhi rocks." A fan remarked, "Couple goals." Watch the post below.

Kiara chose a neutral-coloured ensemble featuring a tank top, matching jacket and jogger pants. While the blouse has a round neckline and fitted silhouette, the jacket comes with notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, cropped hem, belted designs, and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Kiara completed the outfit with white-coloured baggy jogger pants featuring a high-rise waist and cinched hem. In the end, Kiara styled the ensemble with a top handle bag, chunky white shoes, aviator sunglasses, open locks, and a no-makeup look.

Sidharth complemented his wife in a stylish ensemble featuring a light blue-coloured collared denim shirt, a classic white tee, and baggy white joggers with contrasting black stripes on the side. He carried a Prada backpack with the ensemble. Lastly, tinted sunglasses, a backswept hairdo, a clean-shaven face, and chunky lace-up sneakers gave a finishing touch to his airport-ready look.

