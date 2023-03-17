Kiara Advani in a dress with Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor in saree at Shweta Bachchan's birthday

Shweta Bachchan Nanda celebrated her birthday last night. The bash saw many celebrities in attendance, including newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Sussanne Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Kunal Kapoor, and more. While all the stars came dressed in stylish ensembles to attend the party, we especially loved Kiara Advani and Shanaya Kapoor's outfits for the night. Keep scrolling to check out what the two divas wore.

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra and Shanaya Kapoor at Shweta Bachchan's birthday party. (HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra at Shweta Bachchan's party

Kiara Advani arrived at Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The paparazzi clicked the actor leaving the party with Sidharth. They even posed for the media. The pictures show her dressed in a floral bodycon ensemble and Sidharth in a grey button-down shirt, oversized black pants, a sleek black watch, and ombré black-and-white chunky sneakers. Kiara looked gorgeous by his side in the outfit that accentuated her svelte frame.

Kiara's strappy dress features a plunging neckline, floral pattern, a gathered design, a corseted bodice, tie-up metallic eyelets on the side to cinch the dress together, midi length hem, and a fitted silhouette highlighting her enviable figure. She glammed up the ensemble with nude high heels, a diamond ring, centre-parted open wavy locks, nude lips, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, and dewy skin.

Shanaya Kapoor's glamorous saree for Shweta Bachchan's party

Shanaya Kapoor wore an ombré blue saree for Shweta Bachchan's birthday party featuring sequin and mirror embellishments in different shades of blue. She wore the chiffon drape traditionally, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder elegantly. A sleeveless halter-neck blouse with a plunging neckline, slit on the front, cropped midriff-baring hem, and fitted bust completed the modern yet traditional ensemble.

Shanaya styled the six yards with just a pair of dainty ear studs and killer high heels. Lastly, shimmery blue eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, bold eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, dewy base, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam picks.