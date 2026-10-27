Kim Kardashian brings polka dots and leopard print to Rome Film Festival in 2 corset gowns for All's Fair world premiere

The Hulu legal drama series All's Fair held the world premiere of its season 2 at the 21st Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome. Kim Kardashian was among the celebrities who attended the event that also saw Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, and Kris Jenner.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Inside Saif Ali Khan's holiday with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh in historic French wine town of Nuits-Saint-Georges

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Celebrity stylist and image architect Law Roach styled Kim's look for her Rome Film Festival debut, dressing the US reality TV personality in a Galia Lahav ensemble from their Fall 2027 showcase. The sensual polka dot number is straight off the New York Bridal Fashion Week runway.

An iconic red carpet debut

On October 26, Kim Kardashian posted pictures from All's Fair world premiere in Rome, with the caption, “Spotted in Rome.” The photos show her posing with two adorable dalmatians, showing off her straight-off-the-runway Galia Lahav gown, and posing with her co-stars. The official handle of Galia Lahav also shared Kim's photos on Instagram with the caption, “She is the definition of ONE OF ONE. Some looks were made to be remembered.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The details

{{^usCountry}} Kim's polka-dot-printed dress features a strapless design with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a slit on the bodice; it is a corseted style with a zip closure at the back and a body-hugging fit that highlights Kim's curves. The dress features cut-outs on the hips accentuated with lace trim. The mermaid-style skirt, hanging low on her waist, features a pleated design, a thigh-high slit at the front, and a long train at the back. The glam {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kim's polka-dot-printed dress features a strapless design with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a slit on the bodice; it is a corseted style with a zip closure at the back and a body-hugging fit that highlights Kim's curves. The dress features cut-outs on the hips accentuated with lace trim. The mermaid-style skirt, hanging low on her waist, features a pleated design, a thigh-high slit at the front, and a long train at the back. The glam {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kim skipped jewellery with the ensemble, allowing the dress to shine on its own. For her glam, she chose subtle bronze-gold eyeshadow, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, soft contouring to accentuate her face shape, a mauve-pink lip shade, and a dusting of highlighter to enhance the overall look.

Lastly, for her hair, Kim chose to tie her tresses in a high ponytail, styled slicked back to lend a clean-girl aesthetic to the red-carpet ensemble.

The leopard print look

Sarah Paulson, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Naomi Watts arrive for the red carpet of the show All's Fair.

Kim chose to print-max on the red carpet, changing into a leopard-print gown for the night after dropping a stunning style moment in the polka-dot ensemble. The gown features a sweetheart neckline with a strapless design, a corseted bodice, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a mermaid-style skirt. She paired the look with a scarf in a similar pattern, which she draped over her arms. Black pumps, a slicked-back ponytail, and minimal glam rounded it all off.