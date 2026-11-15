Kim Kardashian channels vintage glamour in peach Paco Rabanne couture dress with gold embellishments

Kim Kardashian brought archival fashion energy to New York City while promoting season 2 of the legal drama series All's Fair on Hulu, created by Ryan Murphy. The reality TV star and entrepreneur wore a vintage peach-orange mesh bodycon dress with gold embellishments from Paco Rabanne. Let's decode the look:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's burgundy Gucci dress, Kylie Jenner's open-back Ashi Studio gown steal the show at 2026 LACMA Gala

The outfit details

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Kim Kardashian is well-known for her love of archival fashion. She and her stylist, image architect Law Roach, often draw on archives from iconic luxury labels to create sartorial statements. This peach-orange dress is undoubtedly one of them. It is a part of a broader series of archive-heavy fashion appearances curated for the promotional tour.

Styled by Law Roach, the peach-orange bodycon dress is from Paco Rabanne's Spring Summer 1996 Haute Couture collection. The archival dress features metallic lattice and cage-like structural details, which she paired with gold Tom Ford chain-link leather sandals. She wore the look while stepping out for press appearances, including on The View and Good Morning America.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Paco Rabanne dress features a form-fitting, bodycon midi silhouette made of peach-coloured leather with a sheen that makes it perfect for a night out, and a fit that shapes cleanly around her figure, accentuating her hourglass frame. The details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Paco Rabanne dress features a form-fitting, bodycon midi silhouette made of peach-coloured leather with a sheen that makes it perfect for a night out, and a fit that shapes cleanly around her figure, accentuating her hourglass frame. The details {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The most striking feature is the intricate overlay of interconnected metal rings and delicate gold chains. This cage-like structure frames the plunging neckline, splits open down the centre bodice, and curves symmetrically down her hips to mirror the brand's iconic space-age chainmail heritage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kim kept her accessories minimal to let the structural gown do the talking, pairing it with transparent, open-toe PVC heels, loose waves styled in silky straight length with a centre parting, and a soft neutral glam makeup palette featuring fluttery lashes, darkened brows, pink blush, and glossy mauve lips.

About Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman. She rose to global fame through the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and later starred in Hulu's The Kardashians. She has four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West: North West, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. She shares joint legal and physical custody of the kids.