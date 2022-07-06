Kim Kardashian trolled for her all-green outfit during Paris Fashion Week: 'Kim has no style. It was always Kanye'

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebrities in the world for many reasons, including her daring yet stunning fashion choices. Her famous sartorial journey over the years is proof of the same. But that rarely saves the star from criticism or trolling on social media, and Kim is known for having her share of controversies. Recently, while visiting Paris for the Couture Fashion Week, the star got trolled for her day-out ensemble. Kim stepped out in Paris with her and Kanye West's daughter, North West, in an all-green outfit that did not go well with netizens.

On Tuesday, Kim and North West visited the Balenciaga store and Jean-Paul Gaultier headquarters in Paris. The mother and daughter, who are in Paris for the Couture Fashion Week, wore striking ensembles for the occasion. While Kim chose a bright green Balenciaga ensemble - a camouflage top, neon green pantashoes (Pant+shoes) and oversized sunglasses, North wore an outfit from her dad's former streetwear label, Pastelle. Check out their photos below. (Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian is the golden girl in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress, don't miss her PDA with Pete Davidson)

Kim's choice of outfit for the day outing received a lot of criticism from her fans on social media. Netizens felt that the pantashoes, a style made famous by Kim after she started wearing several Balenciaga looks last year, were becoming repetitive. Many also pointed out that Kim's sartorial choices have become too simplistic after she ended her marriage to Kanye West. A few people also commented on her blonde look. Read the comments below.

One social media user remarked, "North dresses better than her mom and she styles herself." Another commented, "I'm not gone lie every since you and Mr West ain't been a thing your dressing as went completely downhill." A netizen pointed out, "Kim has no style...It was always Kanye." One Twitter user wrote, "Ye isn't styling her anymore and it's quite evident."

Meanwhile, Kanye West was known for styling several of Kim Kardashian's looks when they were together. Even the iconic Met Gala 2021 look featuring an all-black head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble teamed with a ponytail and heels had a Kanye connect. According to TMZ, Kim was encouraged to wear the bold and bizarre Balenciaga look by Kanye West. Several sources said, "He (Kanye) gave Kim the courage to push the envelope with creativity and people's imagination through art."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got divorced in 2021.