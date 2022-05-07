Kim Kardashian wore another Marilyn Monroe dress from 1962 Golden Globes for a quick photoshoot after Met Gala: See pics

Last Monday at the Met Gala, many were looking forward to some hotly-anticipated red carpet looks. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was also a part of this list. And she managed to pull off an unforgettable fashion moment by wearing an iconic dress worn by none other than Marilyn Monroe herself. The star walked the Met Gala red carpet in the Jean Louis nude hand-beaded dress which Marilyn wore for her infamous performance of 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' on John F Kennedy's birthday in 1962. Turns out, the Jean Louis dress wasn't the only Marilyn Monroe ensemble she wore. The night after The Met, Kim chose the iconic Norman Norell dress Marilyn wore to the Golden Globes in 1962. Yes, you read that right.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kim took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a green sequinned ensemble for a photoshoot in her hotel room. She even posed with Marilyn's Golden Globe Award in the images. It is the same Norman Norell gown Marilyn wore for attending the Golden Globes in 1962, where she was honoured with the Henrietta Award for being 'World Film Favorite'. Kim even revealed the story behind how she ended up acquiring the dress in the post's caption. Scroll ahead to know more. (Also Read: Kim Kardashian lost 7kg in 3 weeks to fit in Marilyn Monroe's USD 5 million gown for Met Gala: It was this or nothing)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Vogue, Kim Kardashian had disclosed at the Met that she had a replica of another of the gowns that Marilyn Monroe wore. The star said that she was going to wear it to eat pizza in her hotel room. But as her latest post suggests, Kim also had the original green sequin dress, which the star acquired from Heritage Auctions. However, she only wore it for a quick photoshoot in her room, just like she had worn the nude hand-beaded dress for the red carpet at the Met Gala before slipping into its replica.

Kim shared her photos in the iconic Norman Norell gown and talked about her experience of wearing the ensemble. "To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe's Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 - where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite. In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn's iconic green sequined gown," Kim wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kim added, "Further into my research I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was none other than my friend @jeffleatham. I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night."

What do you think of this iconic fashion moment?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON