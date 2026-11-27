Kriti Sanon attended the GQ Men of the Year 2026 event in Mumbai last night, November 26. At the star-studded awards, the actor was named Multi-Hyphenate of the Year by GQ India. However, it was her outfit that grabbed eyeballs at the red carpet affair.

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Business casual, but make it red carpet-ready

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Kriti Sanon attended the GQ Men Of The Year Awards wearing a cropped jacket, white shirt, barrel pants, and pumps. The 24k gold-plated, handcrafted vertebral neckpiece—a playful nod to the structure of a tie—added Schiaparelli vibes and is worth ₹1,85,167.

The full look is from the label Misho Designs' Ready-To-Wear collection. The actor aimed for a bold and experimental aesthetic with her look; however, it failed to hit the mark. In fact, the pants felt a bit too short on her. Here's a look at what she wore:

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The details

{{^usCountry}} In the black-and-white ensemble, Kriti embraced androgyny, adding a dose of edginess with statement jewellery pieces. She wore a black satin cropped blazer over a white collared shirt, paired with high-waisted black wide-leg trousers and black pointed stiletto heels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the black-and-white ensemble, Kriti embraced androgyny, adding a dose of edginess with statement jewellery pieces. She wore a black satin cropped blazer over a white collared shirt, paired with high-waisted black wide-leg trousers and black pointed stiletto heels. {{/usCountry}}

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The jacket features full-length sleeves, a cropped asymmetric hem, and an open front, while the button-down shirt has full-length sleeves with the cuffs peeking out of the jacket sleeves, an asymmetric hem, a corseted back with string hanging loosely, and a tailored fit.

She tied her hair in a sleek updo with a centre parting and a back-swept style. Gold earrings and a prominent long gold necklace resembling a spine or a fishbone rounded off the accessories. Gold brooches hung from her pant buckles and the hem of the jacket to round off the jewellery.

Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose smoky eyeshadow, darkened brows, a mauve-toned brown lip shade, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and fluttery eyelashes. The minimal makeup perfectly balanced the edgy details of her ensemble.

GQ Men Of The Year

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The 2026 GQ India Men of the Year list also recognised several other celebrities at the awards, apart from Kriti Sanon, including AR Rahman (Icon of the Year), Pankaj Tripathi (Actor of the Year), Karan Johar (Media Personality of the Year), Krunal Pandya (Sporting Excellence of the Year), Jim Sarbh (Creative Powerhouse of the Year), Wamiqa Gabbi (Excellence in Acting), Vedang Raina (Breakthrough Talent of the Year), Amit Aggarwal (Fashion Personality of the Year), and Alex Sanchez (Chef of the Year).