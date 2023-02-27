Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and others add glam to red carpet at awards. All pics, videos

Celebrities descended on the red carpet last night to attend an awards show in Mumbai. The guest list included stars like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Boney Kapoor, and other stars. While the leading ladies of Bollywood chose resplendent gowns, the actors made heads turn in tailored suit sets. Check our list of best-dressed celebrities from the awards show below.

Who wore what at the awards show?

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon arrived at last night's awards show dressed in an all-black ensemble featuring a coordinated blouse and skirt set. While her one-shoulder blouse features a dramatic layered tulle addition, sequinned embellishments, cropped midriff-baring hem length and fitted bust, the skirt comes with a side thigh-high slit, an asymmetric design, silver sequin work and a floor-grazing hem. Lastly, killer high heels, a side-parted sleek ponytail, statement rings, bold smoky eye shadow, nude lips, a dewy base, darkened brows, and a contoured face rounded it off.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan looks dapper on the red carpet. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan made a dapper entry at the awards night in a black suit featuring a notch lapel blazer with full sleeves, padded shoulders, front button closures, patch pockets, pinstripe details, and a tailored fitting. He wore it with matching straight-fitted pants, a crisp white button-down shirt, a printed tie, sleek dress shoes, a white pocket square, his signature messy hairdo, and a trimmed beard.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor ageing like a fine wine. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ageing like a fine wine, Anil Kapoor never disappoints with his sartorial choices. For last night, he wore a navy blue tuxedo featuring a blazer, waistcoat, pants, and a white shirt. While the coat has notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves and padded shoulders, the waistcoat has front button closures and a fitted silhouette. He styled the navy and white ensemble with black boots, nerdy glasses, a stylish moustache, and a back-swept hairdo.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde chose a metallic gold dress for the red carpet event, featuring broad strap sleeves, a wide plunging neckline, corseted bodice, cinched waistline, a thigh-baring slit on the side, gathered details, and an asymmetric hem. She styled the ensemble with open wavy locks, nude lip shade, smoky eye shadow, a dewy face, strappy high heels, and no accessories.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna turned heads at the awards show in a strapless black gown featuring a plunging neckline, corseted bust, a mini skirt with lace design, a faux sleeve on one shoulder extending to form the floor-sweeping train at the back, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She styled the gown with killer high heels, a messy updo, dewy minimal makeup, hoop earrings, and statement rings.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan attended an awards show last night. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan chose a chic and comfy ensemble for the awards night as he arrived in an indigo blue blazer, a white button-down shirt, and black pants. The velvet coat features an open front, notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. Heeled Chelsea boots, a trimmed beard, and a side-parted back-swept hairdo rounded off his awards night ensemble.

Shahid Kapoor

Dapper is the word to define Shahid Kapoor's outfit at last night's award show. The star stunned in a black suit set featuring a tailored blazer with a gold embellished lapel, padded shoulders, front button closures, and a tailored fitting. He styled the outfit with a white shirt, black straight-fitted pants, lace-up dress shoes, a rugged beard, and a back-swept hairdo.