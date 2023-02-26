Kiara Advani is the hottest Desi Girl as she attends first award show after wedding to Sidharth Malhotra. See pics

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding was the talk of the town. The couple tied the knot - earlier this month - in a lavish ceremony held at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Last night, they walked the red carpet at an awards show held in Mumbai. Though the couple arrived separately, they grabbed the spotlight with their first appearance at an awards show after getting married. While Kiara won the night in her hottest Desi Girl avatar, Sidharth complemented her in a chic suit. Check out their pictures and videos inside.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attend an award show

On Saturday night, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra stepped out in Mumbai to attend an award show. The couple made their first appearance at a red-carpet event after their lavish marriage in Rajasthan. The paparazzi clicked them at the occasion and shared the snippets on social media. While Kiara wore a bright yellow saree and styled her hair in loose waves, Sidharth chose a sleek black and metallic grey suit set to walk the red carpet. They posed for the cameras while smiling. It seems like both of them arrived separately for the event. Read our download on the couple's look below.

Regarding the design details of Kiara's saree, the chiffon six yards comes in a yellow hue, has gota patti borders, shimmering beads and sequin work in a floral pattern, and intricate jaal embroidery. Kiara served the hottest Desi Girl moment in the drape, which she wore in traditional style while letting the pallu fall from the shoulder in floor-grazing style.

Kiara teamed the saree with a sleeveless strappy blouse featuring a wide plunging neckline, short hem length, sequinned embellishments, fitted bust, and front closure. She accessorised the traditional ensemble with dainty earrings and high heels.

Lastly, a bindi, kohl-lined eyes, bold winged eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged glowing skin, nude pink lip shade, darkened brows, and centre-parted wavy tresses rounded it off.

Meanwhile, Sidharth complemented his wife in a metallic grey blazer featuring notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, long sleeves, patch pockets, an open front, and a tailored fitting. He completed the outfit with a black button-down shirt, straight-fit pants, heeled dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and a sleek hairdo.