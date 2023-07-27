Kriti Sanon's Birthday Special: 6 most stunning saree looks of the actress, embodying elegance and timeless glamour

Kriti Sanon, the stunning actress, is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. Kriti is not only adored for her incredible acting skills but also for her amazing fashion sense. Whether it's a red carpet-worthy gown look or a casual t-shirt and jeans, Kriti can do it all. The actress is quite popular on social media and her Insta-diaries are nothing short of a treasure trove of inspiration for all fashion enthusiasts. Kriti started her Bollywood journey with the film Heropanti in 2014 and since then, her fashion style has been growing in leaps and bounds. As we celebrate this stunning diva, let's take a look at some of her most enchanting saree looks. (Also read: Kriti Sanon mesmerises as an ethereal princess in a stunning pastel pink embroidered lehenga. Check out her glam pics )

Most Stunning Saree Looks of Kriti Sanon

Custom-made chocolate brown saree look

Kriti Sanon is the ultimate saree queen with her head turning and stunning ethnic looks in gorgeous sarees. (Instagram/@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon made heads turn in an ethnic saree specially designed for her by renowned designer Arpita Mehta. The richness and brilliance of the mirror work in the outfit, which added a touch of glamour to Kriti's look, showcased the exceptional craftsmanship of the piece. The trademark mirror work on the embroidered borders added a unique touch of glamour. The dress had a backless shirt with long sleeves and a closed neck with a gold border of teardrop mirror embroidery. The long pallu that went with the saree added charm to the whole look. Kriti Sanon became the perfect embodiment of elegance and charm with the addition of black shiny embellishments that gave the whole ensemble an unusual and engaging touch.

White and gold saree

One of the actress's most appreciated looks is her beautiful, immaculate white and gold saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Kriti's white silk saree is embellished with a gorgeous gota patti made of gold and pink threadwork, a wide border of bronze and gold on the pallu, and gold brocade work with petal-like motifs on the hem. She wore the six yards with a richly decorated round-necked top in pink and gold tones. Kriti wore saree with front pleats and a pallu that fell in a floor-sweeping way from the shoulder. She completed the look by draping a similar embroidered dupatta over the opposite shoulder.

White ruffle saree

Kriti Sanon in a beautiful white netted saree and frills is a combination that can set fashion trends. The diva, for one of the promotional looks of "Bhediya", got decked up in a 6-yard gown with floral netting patterns all over and multiple frills attached on the border. She paired it with a matching white sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline. With minimal makeup and her hair tied back in a neat bun, she looked like a dream come true.

Netted glitter black saree

When Kriti Sanon sizzled in Manish Malhotra's black net glitter sequin saree, she created quite a stir in the fashion world. Her stunning saree was in a black colour with a sheer fabric that was embroidered with sequins all over. She draped it beautifully around her, letting the pallu fall from her shoulders. She paired it with a gold blouse with shimmer all over and a black halterneck. With her flawless make-up look and her sleek locks left open in the middle, Kriti completed her glam look.

Embellished golden saree

Kriti Sanon showed her love for gold and glitter as she donned a mesmerising gold Falguni Shane Peacock saree. Kriti's elegant and fashionable desi outfit features a repeating pattern of lined crystal and sequin embellishments, golden thread work along the entire fabric and feather details near her feet. We fell in love with the feathery detailing on the hemline! The actress looks ethereal and otherworldly in the saree, which accentuates her figure with its glittering vertical motifs.

Shimmery blue saree

When it comes to sarees, Kriti Sanon is definitely a fan of Manish Malhotra. In yet another Manish creation, Kriti proved her amazing sense of style. The gorgeous actress wore a custom-made sheer saree with a sequined ombre border and white and blue dots all over the net saree. She paired it with a blue satin blouse which added the oomph factor to her look. With her unbelievable charm, stunning make-up and open hair, she won our hearts.

