Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner steal the spotlight in glamorous ensembles at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week Show

Since the start of Paris Fashion Week, all fashionistas have been on the edge of their seats to see what head-turning and dazzling style trends the Spring/Summer 2024 collections have to offer. After a glamorous third day, the fourth day of the week was truly awe-inspiring. When it comes to fashion and style, the Jenner sisters reign supreme and there is no doubt that the gorgeous sisters are a global fashion icon. As Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner arrived at Paris Fashion Week for the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show, they stole all the limelight. While Kylie wore a glittering silver dress, Kendall owned the runway in a dazzling red dress. Read on for more details. (Also read: Paris Fashion Week Day 4: Rick Owens' gothic elegance, Gabriela Hearst's sustainable legacy, and Givenchy's modern style )

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner stun at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week Show

The stylish Jenner sisters were dressed from head to toe in Schiaparelli's gorgeous creations. Kendall Jenner lit up the runway with her presence as she elegantly strolled down the catwalk in a vintage-inspired red dress and closed the event with a bang. Her sister Kylie certainly knows how to be her biggest supporter. Kylie also treated her followers to a glimpse of her sister's runway strut, sharing video clips and photos on her Instagram Story, accompanied by the sounds of admiration in the background. Kylie, one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, delighted her fans on Friday by posting a collection of pictures of herself and Kendall. Let's have a look.

Kylie Jenner Channels Marilyn Monroe with Stunning Look

Kylie Jenner added a touch of glamour to the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show last Thursday. She graced the event in a floor-length halter gown embellished with sparkling crystals. The stunning silver gown also featured a stunning keyhole cut-out at the bust. The dazzling gown hugged her figure perfectly, accentuating her beautiful curves and exuding an aura of true goddess-like elegance. To complete the look, Jenner accessorised with dangling gold earrings and a pair of nude heels from the fashion house.

For her glamorous make-up look, Kylie donned shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and a shade of glossy berry lipstick. With her hair curled in a retro style, she finished off her look and left everyone swooning. She also uploaded her stunning pictures and videos on Instagram along with the caption "what a dreaaamm". Scroll down for a sneak peek, but be aware it's not easy to take your eyes off her.

Kendall Jenner Embraces Retro Glamour in Red Dress

On the other hand, Kendall Jenner, one of the world's top models, made a big impression at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris on Thursday. Her stunning runway walk became one of the day's standout moments as she closed the show with an unforgettable appearance. For the fashion event, Jenner donned a voluminous, sky-high hairdo, and a stunning red sequined dress that showed off her shoulders, and completed the look with a pair of beige heels. Her makeup look, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, complemented her look perfectly.

Her voluminous hair evoked a retro look reminiscent of the '50s and '60s, with her quiff reaching several inches in height while the back of her head featured elegant curls. On her Instagram, Kendall celebrated her significant night in Paris with a couple of mirror selfies and a few additional clips. In one of the videos, Kylie could be seen cheering on her sister from the front row, smiling as Kendall walked by. However, Kendall remained composed. "!!! Closing @schiaparelli tonight," Kendall wrote in her caption. "Love you @danielroseberry, you legend ❤️." "Yesssssssss," Kylie commented in enthusiastic support.

