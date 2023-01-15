Lara Dutta reacts to Harnaaz Sandhu's iconic tribute to her and Sushmita Sen with her gown at Miss Universe 2022

On Sunday (IST), Harnaaz Sandhu paid a tribute to Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen on the Miss Universe 2022 stage. The 22-year-old beauty queen wore a stunning black gown adorned with pictures of Lara and Sushmita's Miss Universe crowning moments. The emotional and iconic tribute to her predecessors won Harnaaz praise on social media. And now, Lara has reacted to Harnaaz's sweet gesture by reposting the news of her gesture and wishing her the best for her upcoming journey. Keep scrolling to see what Lara wrote. (Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu trips on stage as she takes her last walk as Miss Universe, recovers like a queen. Watch viral video)

Lara Dutta reacts to Harnaaz Sandhu's tribute

On Sunday, Lara Dutta took to Instagram to repost a picture shared by the Miss Diva organisation on their Instagram story. The picture said, "Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's gown a tribute to Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta." Lara shared the image and wrote, "Wishing Harnaaz Sandhu the brightest road ahead!! Am sure she's going to blaze her own individual, glorious path." Before Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe crown for India after 21 years, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta won the title. Sushmita became Miss Universe in 1994, and Lara Dutta was crowned in 2000. Check out Lara Dutta's Instagram story below.

Screenshot of Lara Dutta's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz chose a black gown by Indian designer Saisha Shinde for the Miss Universe ceremony. The voluminous ensemble features a plunging neckline, a cut-out back, an exaggerated bow on the back, and a glowy floor-sweeping skirt. Sushmita and Lara's faces were printed on the back.

Additionally, Saisha Shinde designed the gold gown Harnaaz wore when she won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

Screenshot of Saisha Shinde's Instagram story.

Saisha shared snippets from the ceremony cheering for Harnaaz and revealed the name of her ensemble - "The 3 stars in the universe from India" gown.

She wrote, "It was such an honour to design this one for my sweetheart Harnaaz. Her reign as Miss Universe was a learning experience for me...she went through a lot and came out shining! She truly is a star! Made this gown only and only that in mind...the three stars in the universe from India."