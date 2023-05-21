Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / I am excited to represent India at Cannes: Ahana Mehrotra

ByShweta Sunny
May 21, 2023 07:32 PM IST

Ahana Mehrotra, lifestyle influencer and owner of Kalka Group of Institutions, is set to debut at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. She aims to empower and motivate Indian women.

Lifestyle influencer Ahana Mehrotra is all set to debut at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival held in Cannes, France this year. The entrepreneur and owner of Kalka Group of Institutions that runs schools and colleges in India and Kuwait is beaming with happiness and nervousness at the same time as she says, “It’s a massive honour and a moment of tremendous pride for me to walk the red carpet this year.”

Ahana Mehrotra
Mehrotra adds, “I am very excited and looking forward to represent India at Cannes this year. I just saw (former First Lady of the US) Michelle Obama at the airport and I couldn’t believe it. So, all of this is surreal for me at the moment.”

Ahana Mehrotra on the streets of the French Riviera
For the 31-year-old content creator, fashion was always a passion. She explains, “I started my content creation journey around seven years back and I have never looked back. It is tough as a mother of two to leave my kids behind when such opportunities come knocking but my husband has been very supportive throughout this journey.”

Eagerly waiting to “witness the global cinematic extravaganza”, she will be seen wearing an ensemble from the shelves of Alin le’ kal and jewels from Archana Aggarwal as she walks on the red carpet. Aiming to inspire, encourage and motivate Indian woman, she says “At the festival, I aim to empower women and start believing that nothing is impossible as a woman.”

