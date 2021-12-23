Look festive in five minutes!

Whether you have a working Christmas or painting the town red, the one thing you cannot go amiss while marking the Xmas is with your OOTD (outfit of the day). Now fashion need not be a hassle. It’s a myth that to look exquisite, you need to put in loads of effort. Just with the right kind of effort with a touch of intelligence and guidance, one can make the most of their December wardrobe. And if two minute noodles can taste delicious, five minute fashion can be easy on the eyes as well.

Fashion is subjective, however, a lil bit of maxim doesn’t hurt.

Kick the archaic rules

“For my quick five min X’mas look I obviously had to have Red. I’ve taken a red angrakha peplum blouse and paired it with black front slit pants. Add some gold accessories and don’t forget the reindeer horns,” says Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar from Mumbai.

Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar, Mumbai, @thechubbytwirler

Quick tip: A lot of bigger-bodied women shy away from wearing bright solid colours like red but ladies, please stop shying away from cuts, silhouettes and colours ‘cause of archaic fashion rules. We are not doing that anymore! Just remember to keep everything else in your look (while opting for bright colors) very neutral either black or use beige, whites, or cream.

Let it bling!

For Shaurya Sanadhya Tulshyan “Christmas is all about bright colours and bling”. “I’ve used a red satin shirt with a gold & black sequin skirt. It is simple but impactful and how. The ensemble is all about a glam look perfect for a holiday party. Also, never forget your accessories, it instantly lifts the entire look. I’ve used a gold neckpiece, earrings and rings to add an oomph to the look,” says the 29-year-old from Pune.

Shaurya Sanadhya Tulshyan , 29, Pune, @shauryasanadhya

Style mantra: Go for shades of red and a lot of bling to stick to the spirit of Christmas and add your touch. Just be comfortable in whatever you choose because that’s what will make the look stand out even more.

Gender neutral all the way

Mridul Madhok, a fashion influencer who keeps shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi loves to experiment, even if that means pulling off outfits from the women’s section. “Keeping the red old theme in mind, I’ve used a black and red pullover with an adorable guy in the middle to add that Christmas touch. I’ve paired it with solid black contrast stitch wide-leg pants. I’ve topped it with a brown fur jacket, which by the way is from the “women section”. Because why not? I’ve finished my look with white high-top shoes and no winter look is complete without accessories. A few rings and sunglasses will make you stand out,” says the 25-year-old.

Style Mantra: Fashion doesn’t have gender. It is all about playing with fire. If you like something wear it. It’s that simple.

Solid & bright

Twin brothers Amaan and Armaan showing off their brotherhood while twinning is a thing. “For a quick Christmas look, which is classy and suave, we opted for solid coloured jackets and pants in red and green. Why to reserve the red and green for only the decor? We have styled it with sunglasses and used a basic white Tee inside. Twinning and complementing!” says the 22-year-old Armaan.

Style Mantra: Don’t be shy from playing with different outfits and quirky colors.