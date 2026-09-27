Louise Trotter expands her palette at Bottega Veneta

A year after her acclaimed debut show at Bottega Veneta, Louise Trotter expanded her palette and her bags on Saturday for her latest show at Milan fashion week.

The British designer has doubled the size of leather and raffia tote bags.

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She has infused her suits and dresses with yellow, red, purple, or floral prints, keeping them structured yet light.

Trotter also continued to play with woven leather, a speciality of the Italian house, on a trench coat for men and on tall boots for women.

Singer Solange and rapper Tyler The Creator attended the show, seated not far from Bottega Veneta's ambassadors actors Julianne Moore and Jacob Elordi.

American star Kylie Jenner closed the show, draped in a voluminous black dress.

Earlier on Saturday, Dolce & Gabbana had scoured the wardrobes of prominent Sicilian families and brought them up to date for their spring/summer 2027 collection.

At the brand's Milan headquarters, before a crowd of celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, the contemporary Sicilian woman imagined by Dolce & Gabbana paired lace and faux leopard fur with jeans, or adorned her little tailored jacket with dozens of necklaces.

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{{^usCountry}} Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana thus continue to deepen the groove of their style sensual, sometimes flashy, yet artisanal and reassuring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana thus continue to deepen the groove of their style sensual, sometimes flashy, yet artisanal and reassuring. {{/usCountry}}

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The designers said in a note they wanted to "open the wardrobes of the great Sicilian families" and create a dialogue between "the precious and the everyday".

Ermanno Scervino, for his part, unveiled a "corsair" woman, in a wide red and beige jacket with gold buttons, worn over a mini-short.

Under the gaze of actress Rosario Dawson, pieces by designer Ermanno Daelli took on a rock and sexy edge, while remaining adaptable to many summer outfits.

At MSGM, stylist Massimo Giorgetti drew on the works of artist Mario Schifano to adorn his models with palm trees and stars.

The brand's upbeat pop and urban mood exploded in fluorescent or floral outfits for both men and women, built on classic, comfortable cuts.

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