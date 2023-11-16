Loved Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's glamorous looks for Koffee With Karan Season 8? Here's what their outfits cost….

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, the two leading ladies of Bollywood recently appeared in the fourth episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8. Both the divas made fashion statements as they graced the Koffee couch in their stunning outfits. Alia looked dazzling as she donned a glittering cut-out gown, while Kareena kept it stylish in an off-the-shoulder top and a maxi skirt. Not only are the stunning actresses adored for their incredible acting skills, but they are also at the top of their game when it comes to fashion and style. Their latest looks are no exception and are sure to leave you in awe. Let's take a closer look at their looks and take some fashion notes. Scroll down to find out more. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt break the internet with their glamorous ethnic outfits and unmatched beauty. All pics )

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor stun in stylish outfits

Loved Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's looks for Koffee With Karan? It costs…(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt donned a glamorous maxi dress featuring a nylon fabric, a captivating chocolate brown shade, a keyhole neckline with tie-up detailing, extended sleeves with thumbhole, a bodycon fit and stunning sequin detailing all over. Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Alia kept her accessories to a minimum and styled her look with just a pair of black shimmery heels. If you loved Alia's dress and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her outfit is from the brand 16Arlington and comes with a price tag of $1550 which is equivalent to ₹1.28 lakh.

Alia's outfit is from the brand 16Arlington and comes with a price tag of $1550 which is equivalent to ₹1.28 lakh. (www.ssense.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the help of make-up artist Puneet Saini, Alia got decked up in nude shadow, mascaraed lashes, darkened eyebrows, contoured cheeks with a touch of blush, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. Assisted by hairstylist Amit Thakur, Alia styled her hair into soft curls and left it open at the side partition. Her look showcases the perfect blend of grace and glamour, making it a steal to wear.

Decoding Kareena Kapoor's stunning look

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena Kapoor stuns in a white top with an off-the-shoulder neckline, long wide sleeves, a zip fastening, a fitted bodice and a draped pattern at the bust. The bottom of the dress features a black maxi skirt with a body-con fit. Her outfit is a perfect blend of black and white and exudes class. She is definitely a stunner who can pull off any look to perfection. Her outfit is from the shelves of the brand Solace London and incorporating it in your wardrobe will cost you $900 which is equivalent to ₹74k.

Kareena's drees is form the brand Solace London and and comes with a price tag of ₹74k (www.farfetch.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Gharvi, Kareena styled her look with gold statement stud earrings and high heels. With the help of makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda, Kareena wore nude eyeshadow, kohl eyes, smudged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheeks, luminous highlighter and glossy nude lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Mitesh Rajani, Kareena left her blow-dried hair open and finished off her head-turning look.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!