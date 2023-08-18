Loved Ananya Pandey's sizzling red bodycon strappy dress for Dream Girl 2 promotions? It costs 98k

Ananya Pandey is currently busy promoting her upcoming film "Dream Girl 2" and her stunning promotional looks are doing the rounds on social media. From Gen Z-inspired chic looks to sartorial saree, Ananya is hitting the mark and proving her fashion prowess with every look. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing snippets of her stylish looks, providing a treasure trove of inspiration for all fashion lovers. In her latest look, the actress embraced her sexy side as she donned a fiery red hot bodycon dress that set our screens ablaze. Her followers are drooling while we can't take our eyes off her. Scroll down to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Ananya Pandey's style game soars high as she rocks an oversized blazer, velvet lace top, and denim jeans look. All pics )

Ananya Pandey stuns in red bodycon dress

Ananya Pandey donned a maxi length bodycon dress for the promotions of Dream Girl 2.(Instagram/@ananyapanday)

On Thursday, Ananya gave her followers a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures with the caption, "Feeling the Pooja inspiration #DreamGirl2 25th August". Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 276k likes and several comments from her adoring followers who can't stop praising and gushing over her. Let's take a moment to admire her stunning pictures.

What is the price of Ananya's dress?

Ananya's gorgeous dress is from Herve Leger and features a sweetheart neckline, an ankle-skimming cut in a smooth, textured double-knit, finished with double straps, gunmetal hardware and a concealed centre-back zip. The bodycon fit of her dress hugs her body perfectly and accentuates her curves. If you love Ananya's dress and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her dress comes with a price tag of $1,190 which is equivalent to ₹98,868. Check it out.

Ananya Pandey's dress is sourced from the fashion brand Herve Leger and comes with a hefty price tag of ₹98,868. (herveleger.com)

She kept her accessories to a minimum and with the help of celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio, Ananya styled her look with a pair of gold drop earrings and shimmering pumps. With the assistance of make-up artist Stacy Gomes, Ananya got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of peach lipstick. Assisted by hairstylist Ayesha Devitre, Ananya kept her lush locks open in the centre part to complete her glam look.