Loved Kareena Kapoor's vintage black T-shirt with shorts for dinner with Manish Malhotra? It costs 40k

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan loves mixing loose silhouettes in her casual and everyday wardrobe. The star has made several style statements on the red carpet. However, her casual wardrobe always gets our attention and makes us want to steal a few pages from her lookbook. She makes every style seem effortless, and her latest outfit for visiting designer Manish Malhotra proves the same.

The paparazzi clicked Kareena outside Manish Malhotra's house in Bandra, Mumbai. The star chose a casual look for the evening, keeping things fuss-free and voguish at the same time. The pictures of the star also made it to social media, and the fashion police loved her look.

Kareena Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's house. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena, who is married to Saif Ali Khan, wore a vintage loose fitted T-shirt for the dinner date. Her black and yellow vintage jersey top features a medium fitted silhouette, crew neckline, Retail Therapy artwork printed at front, droopy sleeves and an asymmetric high-low hem. The top is from the shelves of the luxury label Balenciaga.

Kareena Kapoor wears a Balenciaga T-shirt. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena teamed the jersey top with matching body-fitted black cycling shorts. The star accessorised her ensemble with chunky white lace-up sneakers, a gold metal watch, and a yellow printed tote bag from the luxury label Goyard. Additionally, she wore a white face mask to keep herself safe amid Covid-19 and follow the safety guidelines.

Kareena Kapoor teams the ensemble with minimal accessories. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

If you wish to buy Kareena's Balenciaga T-shirt, we have found the price detail for you. The top is called Retail Therapy Medium Fit T-Shirt in black and yellow vintage jersey and is available on the Balenciaga website. It is worth ₹40,928 (USD 550) approximately.

The Retail Therapy Medium Fit T-Shirt in black and yellow vintage jersey. (balenciaga.com)

In the end, Kareena chose minimal glam picks to style her all-black dinner date look. She tied her locks in a sleeked back bun, and for make-up, she opted for kohl-lined eyes, glowing skin, mascara-laden eyelashes, and bare face.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film, which will release in theatres on April 14, is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, among others.

