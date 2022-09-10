Loved Mira Rajput's stylish black mini dress for celebrating 28th birthday with hubby Shahid Kapoor? It costs 40k 

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput ringed in her 28th birthday on September 7, and the pictures and videos from the occasion have been flooding social media. The couple stepped out in Mumbai to mark the special day with a dinner bash attended by their close friends and family, including Ishaan Khatter, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and more stars. The paparazzi clicked the couple at the party, dressed in uber-cool fits that screamed elegance and fun. Though Shahid looked dapper in a printed shirt and pants combination, we couldn't take our eyes off Mira's cute black mini dress. Keep scrolling to find out where you can get the exact look.

Mira Rajput celebrates her birthday with Shahid Kapoor

On Wednesday night, Shahid Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai to ring his wife, Mira Rajput's 28th birthday. Many paparazzi and fan accounts posted snippets from the party on social media. Even Mira posted a candid picture of herself dancing with Shahid and said she had the time of her life while celebrating her birthday this year. She also called Shahid the 'love of her life'. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor attends Kunal Rawal's wedding in beauteous saree)

What is the price of Mira Rajput's black birthday dress?

Mira's little black dress for the birthday bash is from the shelves of the clothing label Acler. It is called the Melrose Dress, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹40,917 (AUD 750). The fit will be a standout party look for your closet. Keep scrolling to know more details and how Mira styled it.

The price of the dress Mira Rajput wore for her 28th birthday. (shopacler.com)

The statement sleeveless black dress features a high neckline, a fitted bodice, a circular black trim cascading elegantly towards the hem and forming tassels, an asymmetric short skirt, and a bodycon silhouette highlighting her svelte frame.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate her birthday. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Mira accessorised the stylish black look with embellished strapped high heels, textured hoop earrings, and diamond rings. In the end, Mira chose side-parted open tresses, berry-toned lip shade, sleek black eyeliner, dewy skin, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Shahid complemented Mira in a printed black and white silk satin shirt. He chose white distressed denim jeans, black shoes, a rugged beard, a sleek chain and a messy hairdo to complete the look.