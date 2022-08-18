Loved Mira Rajput's yellow anarkali for dancing with Shahid Kapoor at her parents' wedding anniversary? It costs 74k

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput, attended her parents' wedding anniversary and took to Instagram to share snippets from the celebrations on social media. The couple had a blast at the family event and even danced to a romantic song. While Mira chose a yellow anarkali dress for the occasion, Shahid complemented her in the classic black pants and white shirt combination. Though we loved both their fits for the special occasion, Mira's traditional look definitely won more points for the festive vibes it emanates. Keep scrolling to see her outfit and how she styled the look.

On Wednesday, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram page to share a video from her parents' - Vikramaditya Rajput and Bela Rajput - wedding anniversary celebrations. It showed Mira and Shahid dancing to Bruno Mars' song, Marry You. "I think I wanna marry you! Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy. You guys make us believe in everlasting love," Mira captioned the post. Her stylist Devki B also posted Mira's picture on her Instagram page. Check out the photo and clip below. (Also Read: Mira Rajput in chic outfit holidays in Italy, fans love her 'Kolhapuri chappals')

Mira's yellow anarkali is from the shelves of designer Ridhi Mehra's clothing label. If you wish to add it to your festive collection, the ensemble is available on the designer's website. The anarkali is called Zaina and getting it for your closet will cost you ₹74,800.

The price of the anarkali Mira Rajput wore for the occasion. (ridhimehra.com)

Mira's yellow chiffon anarkali features a round neckline, full-length sleeves, intricate floral-pattern silver kadhai done on the torso and arms, sequin embellishments, a cinched waistline, pleated skirt with a layered A-line silhouette, and a silk band on the floor-grazing hem. She teamed it with a net dupatta featuring an organza frill on the borders.

Mira Rajput displays her love for ethnic silhouettes. (Instagram)

Mira accessorised the traditional outfit with diamond rings and ornate jhumkis. For the glam picks, Mira chose side-parted open tresses with curled ends, black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and shimmery eye shadow.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput tied the knot with Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The couple has two kids together - Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.