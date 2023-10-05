Mahira Khan's dreamy pictures in traditional ethnic ensembles from pre-wedding festivities leaves fans swooning

Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan exchanged vows with Salim Karim in a charming ceremony held in Murree, Pakistan over the weekend. After Mahira shared her enchanting wedding photos, the internet was abuzz with excitement as pictures and videos of their celebration quickly spread across various platforms. Fans cannot stop gushing over her ethereal bridal look in a white lehenga and Mahira wowed them again with some stunning pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony. In the pictures, Mahira can be seen looking like a princess in ethereal traditional outfits that are sure to steal your heart. With her undeniable beauty and amazing sense of style, she left her fans swooning while we couldn't take our eyes off her. Scroll down to find out more.

Mahira Khan Stuns in Traditional Ethnic Outfits

Mahira Khan's ethereal pre-wedding looks in traditional attires mesmerize fans(Instagram/@mahirahkhan)

On Thursday, Mahira gave her followers a sweet surprise when she took to Instagram and posted a series of stunning pictures with the caption, "My mother had one wish… to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair - one would think she can’t do much - but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time.. Alhumdulillah for our parents. Later on that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me. Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters. P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi." Let's take a moment to admire her pictures.

For her breathtaking ethnic look, Mahira wore a silver kurta featuring an embellished neckline with intricate embroidery and crystal detailing with a tie-up cut-out pattern. It had elbow-length sleeves with heavy borders. Her kurta had a flared hemline and white intricate floral embroidery all over. She paired it with a heavy golden-bordered net dupatta and a pair of golden churidar pants. Her minimalist make-up look features mascaraed lashes, rosy cheeks and a shade of blush pink lipstick. With her hair styled in a centre part and pulled back into a low ponytail, she looked effortlessly gorgeous.

Mahira Khan looks beautiful in an orange anarkali kurta paired with a matching dupatta adorned with green borders. (Instagram/@mahirahkhan)

Mahira's other glam look features a traditional orange anarkali suit with full sleeves, a round neckline, an intricate embroidered jacket pattern on the bust and a flared hemline. She paired it with a matching dupatta adorned with heavy green borders. She draped it in an elegant way around her head. She styled her ethnic look with a pair of statement earrings and green bangles decorating her wrists. With mascaraed eyelashes, rosy cheeks and blush pink lipstick, she looked like an elegant princess. Her hair was tied up in a neat bun and parted in the middle to complete her look.

