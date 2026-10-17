Malaika Arora brings understated grace to festive dressing in 2.65 lakh tussar silk kalamkari lehenga depicting scenes from Krishnaleela

Malaika Arora, who has always aced the perfect balance between western glam and desi heritage, stepped out in a look that you should bookmark for the festive and wedding season. Also read | Malaika Arora turns heads in a striking black-and-white outfit, serves the perfect balance of minimalism and glamour

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Sharing glimpses from an event on Instagram on October 16, she set the tone for the festivities and wrote, “There’s something so beautiful about being surrounded by tradition, warmth and so many lovely people.”

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A whole lot of 'goddess energy'

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{{^usCountry}} In an earlier Instagram post, she declared, “Let the festive season begin,” and followed it up with another post with an on-point caption for her look: “Goddess energy with a lot of grace.” So, what exactly is Malaika Arora wearing? Let’s deconstruct it because every detail is worth checking out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an earlier Instagram post, she declared, “Let the festive season begin,” and followed it up with another post with an on-point caption for her look: “Goddess energy with a lot of grace.” So, what exactly is Malaika Arora wearing? Let’s deconstruct it because every detail is worth checking out. {{/usCountry}}

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Malaika picked a hand-painted tussar silk kalamkari lehenga from designer Aditi Gupta, priced at ₹2,65,000. Forget your regular sequin overdose; her lehenga skirt is a wearable art piece, featuring intricate mythological scenes painted in a gorgeous earthy palette — think muted teal, rust red, and antique gold.

She wore the voluminous skirt with a heavily embroidered, deep-plunging choli with detailed threadwork and statement border trims. Instead of a heavy dupatta, she wore a light tissue drape with delicate tassel borders, casually thrown over one shoulder — regal and effortless.

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But the styling is where the magic really happened

Malaika didn’t go overboard with jewellery. She chose one hero piece — an antique, gemstone-studded choker — and let it do the talking. To complement it, she wore statement shoulder-dusting dangling earrings, chunky stacked bangles, and oversized rings.

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Her hair was pulled back into a sleek, low bun adorned with beautiful metallic charms. Her glam was all about that warm, glowy skin, kohl-rimmed eyes, a tiny bindi, and a nude lip. The final touch? An intricately embellished green clutch that tied the whole earthy palette together.

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How to recreate Malaika Arora's festive look

If you are wondering how to channel Malaika's ethnic style at your next Navratri puja, Diwali party, or winter wedding, here are three takeaways from her look:

1. Choose art over bling: Instead of heavy sequins, invest in hand-painted textiles like kalamkari, pichwai, or paithani. They are lightweight, rich in culture, and photograph like a dream.

2. Mute is the new bright: Skip the conventional pink and red. Muted jewel tones like forest green, rust, antique gold, and teal paired with a metallic tissue dupatta can look more expensive and stand out in a sea of brights.

3. Let your neckline guide your jewellery: Got a plunging or wide-neck blouse? Pair it with a choker instead of a long necklace. Keep hair sleek and let dramatic earrings frame your face.

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