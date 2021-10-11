Malaika Arora is the most gorgeous bride ever in red lehenga set as she walks the ramp at LFW

The exquisite Malaika Arora became the showstopper for designer label Annu's Creation on the final day of Lakme Fashion Week. The Bollywood star displayed a stunning creation from the label's latest bridal wear collection. Malaika chose a heavily embroidered red lehenga set created by designer Annu Patel and turned into the most gorgeous bride ever. Her pictures and videos have been going viral on the internet, and rightly so.

Malaika also took to Instagram to post a video that showcased her ethereal ensemble for the fashion show. The video begins with Malaika unveiling the look by raising her dupatta, and as the scene shifts, the video shows her bridal outfit from different angles.

If you were looking for inspiration to nail a head-turning moment on your wedding day, Malaika's red lehenga should definitely be your inspiration. It will be a perfect contemporary outfit for the modern bride without swaying too far away from tradition. Scroll ahead to take a closer look at her OOTD.

Malaika's lehenga set included a heavily embroidered sleeveless choli replete with patterned silver embroidery, a plunging neckline, tassels on the hem, and a backless detail brought together with a tassel-adorned tie.

Malaika wore the choli with a red lehenga that came intricately embroidered in silver patterned work and gota patti borders inspired by the Indian wedding scene. The 47-year-old star rounded off her bridal look with a zari dupatta draped on her head and adorned with silver gota work.

Malaika chose vintage and traditional pearl and gold jewellery for her red ensemble. She accessorised the look with a choker necklace, rings, bracelets, and a bespoke matha patti. Glowing skin, nude lip shade, smoky metallic eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and kohl-lined eyes rounded off her glam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is seen as the judge on the TV show Supermodel of the Year 2, alongside Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. She will also be seen as a judge on India's Best Dancer 2.

