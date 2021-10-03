Malaika Arora's shimmery gown with leg-baring slit will make your heart skip a beat, see pics

Whether she is making a red carpet appearance or enjoying a low-key day out in the city, Malaika Arora is always impeccably dressed. The star has a knack for dishing out standout looks with her eclectic collection. And her recent red-carpet ensemble for the Grand Finale of Miss Diva Miss Universe India 2021 not only made our hearts skip a beat but also ramped up the glam quotient at the event.

Malaika's stylist Maneka Harisinghani took to Instagram to share the star's pictures from the glamorous event. She wore a bespoke and sultry shimmery embroidered gown from the shelves of the clothing label Dar Sara. The star teamed the dress with jewels from pret and couture label Farah Khan World.

If you are a bride-to-be who is looking for a standout look to don for your wedding cocktail day or a late-night bash, Malaika's floor-sweeping number is the perfect pick for you. This ensemble will allow you to make heads turn at your party and look breathtakingly gorgeous. Scroll ahead to see Malaika's dress.

Malaika Arora chose a customised couture beige and gold embroidered dress for the Miss Diva event. The ensemble featured a sheer panel attached to the sweetheart neckline adorned with patterned sequins and stone embellishments. The dress came with a risqué thigh-high slit and fit and flare silhouette with cut-out details on the waist that accentuated Malaika's enviable frame. The long floor-sweeping train added a dreamy and regal vibe to the gown.

Malaika wore the dress with gold strappy peep-toe pumps, a sleek bracelet, patterned clutch embellished with a stone-encrusted snake, rings, and statement-making earrings. She left her locks open in a middle-parted sleek hairdo styled with a jewelled hairpin.

Malaika Arora looks stunning in a Dar Sara gown.

In the end, it was Malaika's bold make-up that acted as the cherry on top of the cake. Her beauty picks included OTT shimmery green eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, glittery nude lipstick, glowing skin, sharp contour, and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is seen as the judge on the TV show Supermodel of the Year 2, alongside Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. She is dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

