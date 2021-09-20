Malaika Arora enters the week with balancing Vrikshasana, here's how to do it correctly

Tired of Monday blues hitting you hard? Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has a simple yoga pose that will help drive away that feeling of tiredness and energise you for a great week ahead. The actor kickstarted the week with her 'Malaika's Move of The Week' post in which she did yoga's Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose. Scroll ahead to read all about it.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Malaika shared a photo of herself doing the Vrikshasana. She wore a black sports bra and matching workout tights with her hair tied in a sleek bun to do the yoga pose. The actor captioned the video, "Happy Monday Everyone! Let's get the new week started with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek - Vrikshasana, also known as the Tree Pose. This asana helps with balance and concentration."

Malaika also shared the steps to do the pose and wrote, "How to do it: 1) Stand straight on both your feet. 2) Now balance on your left leg, fold the right leg and place the sole of the right leg on the inner thigh of your left leg with your toes pointing downwards 3) Fix your gaze and slowly extend your arms upwards in a namaskar position 4) Repeat on the other side."

Take a look at Malaika's post:

The Tree Pose is an easy yoga asana that you can easily practise within the comfort of your home. It is a part of the inverted balancing yoga poses and helps individuals with postural disfigurements of the spine and upper and lower joint inflammations. It strengthens the legs and opens the hips, improves neuromuscular coordination, helps with balance and endurance, improves alertness and concentration. Practising this yoga asana also helps tone up the leg muscles, strengthen the knee and provide flexibility in the hip joints.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Malaika is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. She is currently a judge on the TV show, Supermodel of the Year on Colors. Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar are also a part of the show and appear as judges with Malaika.

