Malaika Arora reduces stress and anxiety by performing Trikonasana with bricks

From purifying blood to promising a healthy, radiant skin, Yoga's Triangle Pose or Trikonasana is packed with health benefits and Bollywood actor Malaika Arora was seen tapping into the same as she beat stress and anxiety this Monday by performing Trikonasana with bricks. Adding a challenge to her regular Yoga session this Monday, Maliaka introduced props to her workout.

The diva performed Trikonasana with bricks and the fitness enthusiast in us is inspired as she shared the steps, health benefits and precautions of the exercise. Taking to her social media handle, Malaika shared a picture featuring her in a black stylish bralette top paired with sheer black tights.

Pulling back her sleek tresses into a top knot to keep her hair off her face during the intense workout session, Malaika aced the athleisure look. She shared in the caption, “Namaste Everyone! After a wonderful weekend, it is time to get moving with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. This week’s pose is Trikonasana (Triangle Pose) with a brick (sic).”

She added, “Yoga sessions with props have always been one of my favorite sessions. It adds a challenge to your regular yoga sessions and a fun element to the entire flow (sic).”

Sharing some benefits of Trikonasana, Malaika revealed, “This pose improves the flexibility of your spine, engages your core, and reduces stress and anxiety (sic).”

Method:

Stand straight with your feet comfortably apart with a brick in each hand. Turn your left foot to face outside, with the heel inwards. Both heels should be in a straight line.

Inhale and bend your body from your hip to the left, with your right arm raised straight up. You can rest your left hand on the brick. Your head can be in the line with your torso if you are comfortable, you can gaze up at your right arm.

With every exhale, relax your body a little more.

Malaika cautioned, “You may avoid doing this pose if you are suffering from neck and back injuries, migraines, or low/high blood pressure (sic).”

