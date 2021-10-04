Malaika Arora performs Ardha Matsyendrasana, writes, ‘Transform yourself’

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast, and she swears by yoga. The actor is often spotted advocating for the health benefits of yoga and how it should be taken up as a daily exercise to cleanse our mind and body and drive it to betterment. The actor, who is co-founder to the yoga studio Sarva, keeps sharing pictures of herself in various yoga positions and motivates her fans to do the same.

On Monday, Malaika Arora shared a snippet from her yoga diaries on her Instagram profile and spoke of the multiple benefits of incorporating a yoga routine in our life. In the picture, Malaika can be seen doing the Ardha Matsyendrasana. Dressed in a soft blue sports bra and a black pair of yoga pants, Malaika can be seen engrossed in the yoga position.

“We are just 3 months away from a new year. Let’s walk into 2022 with a healthy mind and body,” read an excerpt of her post. Take a look at her picture here:

Malaika also pointed out the multiple health benefits of doing Ardha Matsyendrasana. The yoga position helps in stretching the upper body and strengthening the spine. If done on a regular basis, Ardha Matsyendrasana helps in improving digestion by cleansing out the waste from the body and relaxes the mind.

To perform Ardha Matsyendrasana, it is recommended to first sit with both the legs stretched out of the body. Then take the right leg and place the foot on the floor, and bend the left leg under the right leg and place it close to the buttocks. Pass the left arm above the chest and the right leg and stretch it to hold the ankle of the right leg. Slowly twist the right palm and hold the sit bone. Hold the position for a few breaths and repeat for the other side.

“Transform yourself and become the best version of yourself,” wrote Malaika.

Malaika Arora never takes a day off from motivating her Instagram family to take up yoga seriously, and also look stunning while at it. BRB, back to practising yoga.

