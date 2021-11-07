Malaika Arora is a literal firework in Manish Malhotra saree and backless blouse

There is no Bollywood diva out there who hasn't been enamoured by the beauty and elegance of Manish Malhotra sarees. The designer's pieces are a favourite among the top fashionistas in the film industry, including Malaika Arora. Her latest photoshoot in a lemon green saree and multi-coloured sleeveless blouse is proof of the same.

Malaika took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself wearing a semi-sheer chiffon saree in a bright green shade. She teamed the six yards with a heavily embroidered backless blouse. The video features several photos from Malaika's shoot. To say that she looks like a literal firework will be an understatement.

Stylist Chandni Prakash conceptualised Malaika's Manish Malhotra saree look, and Meghna Butani did her hair and make-up. The saree is from Manish Malhotra's latest ethnic wear collection. Read on to know how Malaika styled it and see her photos.

Malaika Arora in a Manish Malhotra saree.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora in silk saree and bralette turns ethnic queen with Arjun Kapoor

The lemon green saree comes in chiffon fabric, replete with gold and blue sequin borders and beaded tassels. The bright green shade of the six yards makes it a perfect look for attending your best friend's cocktail party or a bachelorette. However, the highlight of Malaika's saree was the multi-coloured feather embellishments on the pallu, making a true-blue party look.

The 46-year-old star paired the chiffon number with chevron and diamond printed backless blouse adorned with sequins, plunging neckline, gold hoop straps, and a multi-coloured back-tie to bring it all together.

Malaika accessorised her saree look with emerald and diamond-adorned jewels. She wore a chunky bracelet, statement ring, and chandelier drop earrings. Centre-parted wavy tresses, dainty bindi, smoky eyes, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, eyeliner, and mascara on the lashes completed the 46-year-old star's beauty picks.

Earlier, Malaika wore another Manish Malhotra creation for attending Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash. She wore a bright pink silk saree with a champagne green bralette and gajra-adorned bun. She arrived at the party with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a few years now. They made their relationship Instagram-official on his birthday in 2019.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON