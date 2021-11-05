Malaika Arora in silk saree-bralette turns ethnic queen with Arjun Kapoor for Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash

Anil Kapoor hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at his home in Mumbai last night. The It-couple of Bollywood Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor also arrived hand-in-hand at the occasion and looked incredible in their ethnic attires. The couple's pictures are doing rounds on the internet, delighting their fans. As for us, we are in love with Malaika's saree.

Malaika arrived at Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash with Arjun Kapoor wearing a rani pink coloured saree teamed with a champagne green bralette. She turned into an ethnic queen while slaying colour-block fashion with the attire. As for Arjun, he chose an all-black ensemble for the festivities.

Malaika's saree is from the shelves of Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra's label. Scroll ahead to see the couple's photos outside Anil Kapoor's house and know more about Malaika's gorgeous Diwali look.

Take a look at the photos:

Malaika's rani pink silk saree for the Diwali bash features an elegant sheen, gold-embroidered patti borders, and green lining all over. The 46-year-old diva teamed the six yards with a sleeveless bralette-style blouse in a contrasting champagne green colour. The backless bralette comes with a plunging neckline and broad straps.

Malaika accessorised her saree with statement jewellery pieces. She wore matching pink bangles and shimmering bracelets with a beaded choker necklace. She also carried a silver and gold tassel-adorned potli bag.

The highlight of Malaika's traditional Diwali look was her hair tied in a sleek bun adorned with red flowers. It added a touch of old-world glamour to her ensemble. A dainty bindi, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner, and mascara-laden lashes completed her beauty picks.

Arjun Kapoor arrived with Malaika wearing an open Mandarin collar kurta in black, featuring a button-up front. It came adorned with embellishments, and Arjun styled it by folding the sleeves.

The actor paired the kurta with matching pants, dress shoes, and a metallic broad strap watch. Rugged beard and a back-swept hairdo rounded of his Diwali bash look.

Don't they look incredible together? What do you think?

